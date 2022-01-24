Test Intel Core i5-12400F Alder Lake - Najlepszy procesor do 1000 zł? Porównanie z Intel Core i5-10400F, Core i5-11400F i Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-12400F to chyba najbardziej wyczekiwany procesor z rodziny Alder Lake, będący potencjalnie najlepszym wyborem do 1000 złotych. Dotychczas każdy kolejny model oznaczony symbolem xx400F przejmował pałeczkę lidera, aczkolwiek dzisiaj konkurencja jest wyjątkowo silna (zwłaszcza wewnętrzna). Czy Intel Core i5-12400F będzie odczuwalnie szybszy od Intel Core i5-10400F, Intel Core i5-11400F i AMD Ryzen 5 3600? Tego dowiecie się przeglądając wykresy wydajności, aczkolwiek analizując opłacalność zakupu, pamiętajcie również o całkowitym koście platformy. Poza tym, Intel Core i5-12400F to mocno okrojona wersja Alder Lake, pozbawiona kilku kluczowych elementów nowej architektury...

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Intel Alder Lake to pierwsza hybrydowa architektura procesorów dostępna na komputerach desktopowych, wykonana w standardzie big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowanym w branży urządzeń mobilnych. Skutkiem tego wprowadzone zostały dwa rodzaje rdzeni - Performance Core i Efficiency Core - jednak drugich z wymienionych nie uwzględniono w tańszych odmianach Alder Lake. Energooszczędne E-Cores występują dopiero od modelu Intel Core i5-12600K, nawet zablokowane Intel Core i5-12600 nie otrzymały wspomnianych rdzeni. Wracamy zatem do standardowej konfiguracji znanej z procesorów Intel Core i5-10400F, Intel Core i5-11400F i AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Nowa architektura przyniosła natomiast fundamentalne zmiany w algorytmach dekodowania instrukcji, przebudowę podsystemu pamięci, wprowadzenie szybszych interfejsów, usprawnienie systemów odpowiedzialnych za zarządzanie zasilaniem oraz komunikację wewnętrzną. Poza tym, podobnie jak wszystkie Alder Lake, również Intel Core i5-12400F wykonano w litografii Intel 7, będącej usprawnionym procesem 10 nm.

Intel Core i5-12400F to Alder Lake po terapii odchudzającej, która poskutkowała redukcją rdzeni. Jak to wpłynie na kondycję procesora?

Intel Core i5-12400F to procesor dysponujący 6 rdzeniami Performance (Golden Cove), jednak nie posiadający żadnych rdzeni Efficiency (Gracemont), który obsługuje technologię Hyper-Threading. Finalnie recenzowana jednostka może obsłużyć 12 wątków, zatem progres dokonany przez model Core i5-12600K względem poprzednich generacji został niestety cofnięty. Intel Core i5-12400F otrzymał także zauważalnie mniejszą ilość pamięci Cache L3, wynoszącą 18 MB zamiast 25 MB, bowiem dodatkowe zasoby zniknęły razem z rdzeniami Efficiency. Kolejną konsekwencją obcięcia specyfikacji jest ujednolicenie taktowania, które realnie wynosi 4000-4400 MHz zależnie od obciążenia procesora oraz ustawionych limitów energetycznych na płytach głównych (PL1 spokojnie wystarcza do uzyskania maksimum wydajności). Wcześniej istniały dwie niezależne domeny zegarowe (P-Core i E-Core), teraz oczywiście występuje tylko jedna dla rdzeni Performance. Warto odnotować, że pudełko zawiera system chłodzenia, będący nowym wytworem - Intel Core i5-12400F został przetestowany właśnie na coolerze Intel Laminar RM1.

Core i5-10400F Core i5-11400F Core i5-12400F Core i5-12600K Architektura Comet Lake Rocket Lake Alder Lake Alder Lake Litografia 14 nm 14 nm 10 nm 10 nm Taktowanie 2900-4300 MHz 2600-4400 MHz 2500-4400 MHz 3700-4900 MHz Konfiguracja 6R/12W 6R/12W 6R/12W 6+4R/16W Pamięć Cache L3 12 MB 12 MB 18 MB 20 MB Mnożnik Zablokowany Zablokowany Zablokowany Odblokowany Kontroler DDR4 DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Kontroler DDR5 - - DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800 Tryb kontrolera Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Współczynnik TDP 65 W 65 W 65 W 125 W Zintegrowane GPU - - - Intel UHD 770 Cena startowa 155 USD 157 USD 167 USD 289 USD Platforma LGA 1200 LGA 1200 LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Data premiery Maj 2020 Marzec 2021 Styczeń 2022 Listopad 2021

Intel Core i5-12400F posiada zablokowany mnożnik, teoretycznie uniemożliwiający podkręcanie, aczkolwiek istnieje (kosztowny) sposób na podniesienie taktowania procesora. Jeśli zagadnienie wzbudzi zainteresowanie, przygotuję osobną publikację poświęconą temu zagadnieniu - aktualnie będącego ciekawostką. Litera „F” umieszczona w nazwie oznacza również brak zintegrowanego układu graficznego, którego wydajność możecie sprawdzić TUTAJ. Procesor obsługuje natomiast dwa rodzaje pamięci - DDR4 i DDR5 - zdecydowanie bardziej kalkulując ze starszym standardem. Przewaga DDR5 jest niewielka, dlatego dopłacanie do odpowiedniej płyty głównej i modułów wydaje się kiepskim pomysłem. UWAGA: Intel Core i5-12400F występuje w dwóch rewizjach - C0 i H0. Pierwsza jest 6-rdzeniowym układem z wyłączonymi E-Cores, natomiast druga fizycznie posiada tylko 6-rdzeni. Wersja H0 powinna być zatem szybsza, dzięki niższym opóźnieniom, jednak nie miałem okazji sprawdzić tego niuansu. Procesor do testów dostarczyło Morele.net i właśnie takie steppingi powinny być dostępne do kupienia TUTAJ.