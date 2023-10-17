Test procesora Intel Core i5-14600K - Niewiele wydajniejszy od Intel Core i5-13600K. Jak działa z pamięcią RAM DDR5 8000 MHz?
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Wstęp
- 2 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Taktowania fabryczne
- 3 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Temperatury
- 4 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Metodyka pomiarowa (FAQ)
- 5 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Platforma sprzętowa
- 6 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - 7-Zip
- 7 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Autodesk Maya
- 8 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Blackmagic
- 9 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Blender
- 10 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cinebench (ST)
- 11 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cinebench (MT)
- 12 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Corona
- 13 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - DigiCortex
- 14 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dolphin
- 15 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - HandBrake
- 16 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - JavaScript
- 17 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Shotcut
- 18 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Stockfish
- 19 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Veracrypt
- 20 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Visual Studio
- 21 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (1920x1080)
- 22 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (2560x1440)
- 23 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (3840x2160)
- 24 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Baldur's Gate III (1920x1080)
- 25 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Baldur's Gate III (2560x1440)
- 26 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Baldur's Gate III (3840x2160)
- 27 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (1920x1080)
- 28 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (2560x1440)
- 29 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (3840x2160)
- 30 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dying Light 2 (1920x1080)
- 31 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dying Light 2 (2560x1440)
- 32 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dying Light 2 (3840x2160)
- 33 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Hogwarts Legacy (1920x1080)
- 34 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Hogwarts Legacy (2560x1440)
- 35 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Hogwarts Legacy (3840x2160)
- 36 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (1920x1080)
- 37 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (2560x1440)
- 38 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (3840x2160)
- 39 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Spider Man Remastered (1920x1080)
- 40 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Spider Man Remastered (2560x1440)
- 41 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Spider Man Remastered (3840x2160)
- 42 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Starfield (1920x1080)
- 43 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Starfield (2560x1440)
- 44 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Starfield (3840x2160)
- 45 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Total War: Warhammer III (1920x1080)
- 46 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Total War: Warhammer III (2560x1440)
- 47 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Total War: Warhammer III (3840x2160)
- 48 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (1920x1080)
- 49 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2560x1440)
- 50 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (3840x2160)
- 51 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Pobór mocy (Spoczynek)
- 52 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Pobór mocy (Render)
- 53 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Pobór mocy (Gra)
- 54 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Overclocking
- 55 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - DDR5 Lexar ARES RGB 8000 MHz
- 56 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Wydajność DDR5 7000 vs 8000 MHz
- 57 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Podsumowanie
Intel Core i5-14600K to aktualnie najsłabszy z trzech przedstawicieli rodziny Raptor Lake Refresh, która debiutuje dzisiaj na sklepowych półkach, stanowiąc niewielkie uaktualnienie względem poprzedników. Testowanemu modelowi podniesiono tylko taktowania, resztę zostawiając po staremu, więc nadzwyczajnego progresu w stosunku do Intel Core i5-13600K nie należy oczekiwać. Dlatego żeby troszeczkę uatrakcyjnić średnio ekscytującą premierę, dodałem również pomiary wydajności z pamięciami RAM DDR5 Lexar ARES RGB 8000 MHz CL36. Mocną stroną procesorów Intela jest kontroler pamięci RAM, więc postanowiłem sprawdzić jak poradzi sobie z high-endowymi modułami. Zapraszam na premierę Raptor Lake Refresh.
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Architektura Intel Raptor Lake (Refresh) stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.
Intel Core i5-14600K to delikatnie podkręcony Intel Core i5-13600K, który pod względem konfiguracji czy kontrolerów, niczym nie różni od poprzednika.
Intel Core i5-14600K posiada 6 rdzeni Performance, więc względem Intel Core i5-13600K producent nie dorzucił kolejnych jednostek, zachowując dotychczasową segmentację. Niezmieniona pozostawiono również ilość pomocniczych rdzeni Efficient, których recenzowany procesor otrzymał 8, podobnie jak chociażby Intel Core i7-13700K. Pamiętać należy, że sekcja P-Core w przeciwieństwie do E-Core obsługuje technologię Hyper-Threading, toteż finalnie otrzymujemy procesor zdolny wykonać 20 wątków jednocześnie (8E + 6P + HT). Skutkiem powyższego rozmiar pamięci podręcznej także pozostał na niezmienionym poziomie. Jednym słowem mamy stagnację. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X będący bezpośrednim rywalem testowanego Intel Core i5-14600K, podobnie jak wszyscy poprzednicy, oferuje konfigurację 8R/16W bez podziału na mniejsze i większe rdzenie. Warto jeszcze przypomnieć, że kiedy debiutował AMD Ryzen 5 1600 odpowiedniki Intela posiadały żałosne 4R/4W, natomiast dzisiaj Niebiescy oferują znacznie więcej wątków w podobnej cenie. Pełną specyfikację testowanego procesora znajdziecie poniżej:
|Core i5-12600K
|Core i5-13600K
|Core i5-14600K
|Platforma
|LGA 1700
|LGA 1700
|LGA 1700
|Architektura
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake Refresh
|Litografia
|10 nm
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Taktowanie
|3700-4900 MHz
|3500-5100 MHz
|3500-5300 MHz
|Konfiguracja
|6P + 4E / 16W
|6P + 8E / 20W
|6P + 8E / 20W
|Cache L3
|20 MB
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Mnożnik
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Kontroler DDR4
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Kontroler DDR5
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Współczynnik TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|125 W
|Zintegrowane GPU
|Intel UHD 770
|Intel UHD 770
|Intel UHD 770
|Cena startowa
|289 USD
|319 USD
|319 USD
|Data premiery
|Listopad 2021
|Październik 2022
|Październik 2023
Jaka pamięci RAM DDR5 dla procesorów AMD Ryzen 7000? Test DDR5 6400 vs DDR5 7200 MHz - synchroniczne vs asynchroniczne
Taktowanie Turbo Boost dla rdzeni P/E na Intel Core i5-14600K wynosi kolejno 5300 MHz / 4000 MHz, będąc minimalnie wyższym od 5100 MHz / 3900 MHz przewidzianych dla Intel Core i5-13600K. Tryb Thermal Velocity Boost posiadają jedynie modele Core i9, dlatego nawet w bardzo sprzyjających warunkach procesor automatycznie nie osiągnie wyższej częstotliwości. Również w kwestii zintegrowanego dwukanałowego kontrolera pamięci niczego nie zmieniono, pozostawiając oficjalne wsparcie dla standardu DDR5-5600 oraz DDR4-3200, chociaż jego faktycznie możliwości są znacznie większe. Sprawdzimy to aplikując Intel Core i5-14600K zestaw DDR5 Lexar ARES RGB 8000 MHz CL36, którego charakterystykę i wyniki wydajności znajdziecie na końcu artykułu. W przypadku zintegrowanego układu graficznego Intel UHD 770, pracującego z maksymalnym taktowaniem wynoszącym 1550 MHz, obsługiwanych interfejsów PCI-Express czy ilości dostępnych linii (20), to wszystko żywcem przypomina Intel Core i5-13600K. Małym pocieszeniem jest utrzymanie ceny poprzedników, aczkolwiek sklepy raczej dołożą swoje...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- …
- następna ›
- ostatnia »
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Wstęp
- 2 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Taktowania fabryczne
- 3 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Temperatury
- 4 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Metodyka pomiarowa (FAQ)
- 5 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Platforma sprzętowa
- 6 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - 7-Zip
- 7 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Autodesk Maya
- 8 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Blackmagic
- 9 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Blender
- 10 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cinebench (ST)
- 11 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cinebench (MT)
- 12 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Corona
- 13 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - DigiCortex
- 14 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dolphin
- 15 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - HandBrake
- 16 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - JavaScript
- 17 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Shotcut
- 18 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Stockfish
- 19 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Veracrypt
- 20 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Visual Studio
- 21 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (1920x1080)
- 22 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (2560x1440)
- 23 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (3840x2160)
- 24 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Baldur's Gate III (1920x1080)
- 25 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Baldur's Gate III (2560x1440)
- 26 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Baldur's Gate III (3840x2160)
- 27 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (1920x1080)
- 28 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (2560x1440)
- 29 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (3840x2160)
- 30 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dying Light 2 (1920x1080)
- 31 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dying Light 2 (2560x1440)
- 32 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Dying Light 2 (3840x2160)
- 33 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Hogwarts Legacy (1920x1080)
- 34 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Hogwarts Legacy (2560x1440)
- 35 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Hogwarts Legacy (3840x2160)
- 36 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (1920x1080)
- 37 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (2560x1440)
- 38 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (3840x2160)
- 39 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Spider Man Remastered (1920x1080)
- 40 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Spider Man Remastered (2560x1440)
- 41 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Spider Man Remastered (3840x2160)
- 42 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Starfield (1920x1080)
- 43 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Starfield (2560x1440)
- 44 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Starfield (3840x2160)
- 45 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Total War: Warhammer III (1920x1080)
- 46 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Total War: Warhammer III (2560x1440)
- 47 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Total War: Warhammer III (3840x2160)
- 48 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (1920x1080)
- 49 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2560x1440)
- 50 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (3840x2160)
- 51 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Pobór mocy (Spoczynek)
- 52 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Pobór mocy (Render)
- 53 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Pobór mocy (Gra)
- 54 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Overclocking
- 55 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - DDR5 Lexar ARES RGB 8000 MHz
- 56 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Wydajność DDR5 7000 vs 8000 MHz
- 57 - Test Intel Core i5-14600K - Podsumowanie