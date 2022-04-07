Test procesora Intel Core i3-12100F Alder Lake - Porównanie z Intel Core i3-10100F i AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. Najlepszy procesor za 500 zł?

Procesory Intel Core i3 należą do najpopularniejszych modeli w portfolio producenta, oferują bowiem przyzwoitą wydajność za relatywnie nieduże pieniądze. Aktualna ilość rdzeni i obsługiwanych wątków również okazuje się satysfakcjonująca. Intel Core i3-12100F jest natomiast pierwszą poważniejszą zmianą jakościową od premiery Skylake, bo chociaż Niebiescy w międzyczasie dorzucili poczciwym Core i3 dodatkowe rdzenie, trochę pamięci podręcznej i obsługę technologii Hyper-Threading, architektura pamiętała jeszcze czasy Core i3-6100. Wprowadzenie Alder Lake do niższych segmentów powinno zatem przynieść znaczny wzrost wydajności. Czy Intel Core i3-12100F za około 500 złotych będzie najlepszym wyborem? Jak wypada względem Intel Core i3-10100F i AMD Ryzen 3 3300X? Wszystko przed wami...

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Intel Alder Lake to pierwsza hybrydowa architektura procesorów dostępna na komputerach desktopowych, wykonana w standardzie big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowanym w branży urządzeń mobilnych. Skutkiem tego wprowadzone zostały dwa rodzaje rdzeni - Performance Core i Efficiency Core - jednak drugich z wymienionych nie uwzględniono w tańszych odmianach Alder Lake. Energooszczędne E-Cores występują dopiero od modelu Intel Core i5-12600K, nawet zablokowane Intel Core i5-12600 nie otrzymały wspomnianych rdzeni. Wracamy zatem do standardowej konfiguracji znanej z procesorów Intel Core i3-10100F i AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. Obydwa konkurencyjne układy znajdziecie oczywiście na wykresach. Nowa architektura przyniosła natomiast fundamentalne zmiany w algorytmach dekodowania instrukcji, przebudowę podsystemu pamięci, wprowadzenie szybszych interfejsów, usprawnienie systemów odpowiedzialnych za zarządzanie zasilaniem oraz komunikację wewnętrzną. Poza tym, podobnie jak wszystkie pozostałe modele Alder Lake, również Intel Core i3-12100F wykonano w litografii Intel 7, będącej w rzeczywistości usprawnionym procesem 10 nm.

Intel Core i3-12100F to najsłabszy procesor w rodzinie Intel Core 12 GEN, jednak to wcale nie znaczy, że oferuje słabą wydajność...

Intel Core i3-12100F jest procesorem dysponującym czterema rdzeniami (P-Cores) oraz obsługującym technologię Hyper-Threading, zapewniającą wykonywanie ośmiu wątków jednocześnie. Konfiguracja jest zatem identyczna jak Intel Core i3-10100F. Pamiętać jednak należy, że korzenie Comet Lake sięgają jeszcze czasów Skylake, który debiutował w trzecim kwartale 2015 roku. Podsumowując - między Intel Core i3-6100 (2R/4W / 3 MB L3 / Skylake), Intel Core i3-8100 (4R/4W / 6 MB L3 / Coffe Lake) oraz Intel Core i3-10100 (4R/8W / 6 MB L3 / Comet Lake) różnice w budowie fizycznej ograniczono do dodania dwóch dodatkowych rdzeni i pamięci cache. Litografia oraz architektura w rodzinie Core i3 pozostawały niezmienione przez naprawdę dłuuugi okres (2015-2021). Aktualizacji do Rocket Lake doczekały się wyłącznie rodziny Core i5/ i7 / i9, natomiast Core i3 11 GEN nadal bazowały na starszych rozwiązanych. Teraz nastąpiła długo oczekiwana kumulacja - zmieniła się litografia, architektura oraz przybyło pamięci cache L3.

Intel Core i3-12100F Intel Core i3-10100F Intel Core i3-9100F AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Architektura Alder Lake Comet Lake Coffee Lake Zen 2 Litografia 10 nm 14 nm 14 nm 7 nm Taktowanie 3300-4300 MHz 3600-4300 MHz 3600-4200 MHz 3800-4300 MHz Konfiguracja 4R/8W 4R/8W 4R/4W 4R/8W Pamięć L3 12 MB 6 MB 6 MB 16 MB Mnożnik Zablokowany Zablokowany Zablokowany Odblokowany Kontroler DDR4 DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200 Kontroler DDR5 DDR5-4800 - - - Tryb kontrolera Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Współczynnik TDP 58 W 65 W 65 W 65 W Zintegrowane GPU - - - - Cena startowa 97 USD 97 USD 109 USD 120 USD Platforma LGA 1700 LGA 1200 LGA 1151 AM4 Data premiery Październik 2021 Październik 2020 Czerwiec 2019 Maj 2020

Intel Core i3-12100F zgodnie z dotychczasowym nazewnictwem jest modelem pozbawionym zintegrowanego układu graficznego (F), jak również nie posiada odblokowanego mnożnika. Zachowano jednak obsługę interfejsu PCI-Express 5.0 oraz dwukanałowy kontroler pamięci RAM pracujący w standardach DDR4-3200 i DDR5-4800. Wracając jeszcze do pamięci podręcznej, to oprócz dwukrotnie większego Cache L3 względem poprzednika, Cache L2 zwiększono aż pięciokrotnie. Powinno to przynieść wymierny wzrost wydajności zwłaszcza w grach komputerowych, nawet pomimo braku progresu w maksymalnym taktowaniu Turbo Boost wynoszącym 4300 MHz. Najwięcej zmieniło się bezpośrednio w wnętrzu procesora, dlatego dopiero wyniki wydajności powiedzą cokolwiek o możliwościach najsłabszego Intel Core 12 GEN. Fabryczny zestaw obejmuje także zmodyfikowany system chłodzenia tj. czarny cooler z miedzianym rdzeniem i podświetleniem wokół krawędzi. W chwili obecnej Intel Core i3-12100F jest dostępny w cenie około 500 złotych i zasadniczo nie posiada konkurenta ze stajni AMD.