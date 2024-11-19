Zgłoś błąd
The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku

Szymon Góraj | 19-11-2024 10:00 |

The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą rokuO ile ubiegły rok był nieprawdopodobny, jeżeli chodzi o hity, o tyle obecny ocenia się bardzo różnie. Jedni skupiają się na kilku perełkach i mimo wszystko całkiem mocnej reprezentacji silnych tytułów na ostatnie miesiące 2025. Inni jednak podkreślają liczbę wtop - bądź co najmniej rozczarowań. W każdym razie coroczny plebiscyt prowadzony przez Geoffa Keighleya również z pewnych określonych względów może być oceniany cokolwiek niejednoznacznie.

Ogłoszono nominowanych to tegorocznych nagród The Game Awards. Wśród zdecydowanych faworytów są Astro Bot i Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, dużo mówi się też m.in. o Black Myth: Wukong oraz dodatku do Elden Ringa.

The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku [1]

The Game Awards z nowymi zasadami nominacji. Tytuł gry roku mogą teraz zdobyć nieoczywiste produkcje

Edycja z poprzedniego roku miała paru żelaznych faworytów, teraz jest już zdecydowanie mniej oczywistych kwestii - nawet jeśli nadchodzący S.T.A.L.K.E.R. nie wyrobił się na imprezę. Największe szanse na statuetki mają Astro Bot oraz Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth z bodaj siedmioma nominacjami. Wielu graczy z pewnością liczy też na jakikolwiek triumf takiego Black Myth Wukong, który wylądował z czterema nominacjami. Kontrowersje może budzić nominacja Game of the Year dla Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, niebędącego nawet samodzielnym dodatkiem. To nowa zasada, już teraz wzbudzająca bardzo mieszane uczucia.

Konsola Xbox to teraz smartfon, gogle VR i PC. Gry w chmurze to przyszłość, a konsole wcale nie są tu niezbędne

Ale kto wie, czy czarnym koniem nie zostanie jakaś mniej fetowana pozycja. Z ciekawszych przykładów, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Nietypowe jRPG z systemem turowym ma o dziwo aż sześć nominacji, także w kategorii gry roku. O jedną mniej ma remake Silent Hill 2 od Bloober Team, ostatecznie odnosząc spory sukces, oraz niezależny karciany roguelike Balatro. Doceniona trzema nominacjami została również Neva, urokliwa platformówka od twórców Gris, a Space Marine 2 ma szansę otrzymać dwie nagrody. Ubisoft ma swoich przedstawicieli chociażby w postaci Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, coś trafiło się nawet fatalnie przyjętemu na rynku Star Wars Outlaws. Kontrowersyjnie Dragon Age: Veilguard może dostać co najwyżej statuetkę za Innovation in Accessibility. Jest kilka ciekawych najbardziej wyczekiwanych gier, ale GTA VI powinno być bezkonkurencyjne. Walka o najlepszą adaptację powinna rozstrzygnąć się pomiędzy Arcane a Falloutem. Wydarzenie zaplanowano na 12 grudnia, a głosować możecie na stronie.

The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku [2]

The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku [3]

The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku [4]

The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku [5]

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Final Fantasy XIV 
  • Fortnite 
  • Helldivers II

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma II
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazi

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising 
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics 
  • MultiVersus 
  • Tekken 8 

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan 
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2 
  • League of Legends 
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Źródło: The Game Awards
