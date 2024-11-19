The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku

O ile ubiegły rok był nieprawdopodobny, jeżeli chodzi o hity, o tyle obecny ocenia się bardzo różnie. Jedni skupiają się na kilku perełkach i mimo wszystko całkiem mocnej reprezentacji silnych tytułów na ostatnie miesiące 2025. Inni jednak podkreślają liczbę wtop - bądź co najmniej rozczarowań. W każdym razie coroczny plebiscyt prowadzony przez Geoffa Keighleya również z pewnych określonych względów może być oceniany cokolwiek niejednoznacznie.

Ogłoszono nominowanych to tegorocznych nagród The Game Awards. Wśród zdecydowanych faworytów są Astro Bot i Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, dużo mówi się też m.in. o Black Myth: Wukong oraz dodatku do Elden Ringa.

Edycja z poprzedniego roku miała paru żelaznych faworytów, teraz jest już zdecydowanie mniej oczywistych kwestii - nawet jeśli nadchodzący S.T.A.L.K.E.R. nie wyrobił się na imprezę. Największe szanse na statuetki mają Astro Bot oraz Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth z bodaj siedmioma nominacjami. Wielu graczy z pewnością liczy też na jakikolwiek triumf takiego Black Myth Wukong, który wylądował z czterema nominacjami. Kontrowersje może budzić nominacja Game of the Year dla Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, niebędącego nawet samodzielnym dodatkiem. To nowa zasada, już teraz wzbudzająca bardzo mieszane uczucia.

Ale kto wie, czy czarnym koniem nie zostanie jakaś mniej fetowana pozycja. Z ciekawszych przykładów, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Nietypowe jRPG z systemem turowym ma o dziwo aż sześć nominacji, także w kategorii gry roku. O jedną mniej ma remake Silent Hill 2 od Bloober Team, ostatecznie odnosząc spory sukces, oraz niezależny karciany roguelike Balatro. Doceniona trzema nominacjami została również Neva, urokliwa platformówka od twórców Gris, a Space Marine 2 ma szansę otrzymać dwie nagrody. Ubisoft ma swoich przedstawicieli chociażby w postaci Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, coś trafiło się nawet fatalnie przyjętemu na rynku Star Wars Outlaws. Kontrowersyjnie Dragon Age: Veilguard może dostać co najwyżej statuetkę za Innovation in Accessibility. Jest kilka ciekawych najbardziej wyczekiwanych gier, ale GTA VI powinno być bezkonkurencyjne. Walka o najlepszą adaptację powinna rozstrzygnąć się pomiędzy Arcane a Falloutem. Wydarzenie zaplanowano na 12 grudnia, a głosować możecie na stronie.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers II

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate III

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers II

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma II

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazi

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers II

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

