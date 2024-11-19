The Game Awards 2024 - poznaliśmy nominowanych. Dodatek do najnowszego tytułu FromSoftware może być grą roku
O ile ubiegły rok był nieprawdopodobny, jeżeli chodzi o hity, o tyle obecny ocenia się bardzo różnie. Jedni skupiają się na kilku perełkach i mimo wszystko całkiem mocnej reprezentacji silnych tytułów na ostatnie miesiące 2025. Inni jednak podkreślają liczbę wtop - bądź co najmniej rozczarowań. W każdym razie coroczny plebiscyt prowadzony przez Geoffa Keighleya również z pewnych określonych względów może być oceniany cokolwiek niejednoznacznie.
Ogłoszono nominowanych to tegorocznych nagród The Game Awards. Wśród zdecydowanych faworytów są Astro Bot i Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, dużo mówi się też m.in. o Black Myth: Wukong oraz dodatku do Elden Ringa.
The Game Awards z nowymi zasadami nominacji. Tytuł gry roku mogą teraz zdobyć nieoczywiste produkcje
Edycja z poprzedniego roku miała paru żelaznych faworytów, teraz jest już zdecydowanie mniej oczywistych kwestii - nawet jeśli nadchodzący S.T.A.L.K.E.R. nie wyrobił się na imprezę. Największe szanse na statuetki mają Astro Bot oraz Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth z bodaj siedmioma nominacjami. Wielu graczy z pewnością liczy też na jakikolwiek triumf takiego Black Myth Wukong, który wylądował z czterema nominacjami. Kontrowersje może budzić nominacja Game of the Year dla Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, niebędącego nawet samodzielnym dodatkiem. To nowa zasada, już teraz wzbudzająca bardzo mieszane uczucia.
Konsola Xbox to teraz smartfon, gogle VR i PC. Gry w chmurze to przyszłość, a konsole wcale nie są tu niezbędne
Ale kto wie, czy czarnym koniem nie zostanie jakaś mniej fetowana pozycja. Z ciekawszych przykładów, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Nietypowe jRPG z systemem turowym ma o dziwo aż sześć nominacji, także w kategorii gry roku. O jedną mniej ma remake Silent Hill 2 od Bloober Team, ostatecznie odnosząc spory sukces, oraz niezależny karciany roguelike Balatro. Doceniona trzema nominacjami została również Neva, urokliwa platformówka od twórców Gris, a Space Marine 2 ma szansę otrzymać dwie nagrody. Ubisoft ma swoich przedstawicieli chociażby w postaci Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, coś trafiło się nawet fatalnie przyjętemu na rynku Star Wars Outlaws. Kontrowersyjnie Dragon Age: Veilguard może dostać co najwyżej statuetkę za Innovation in Accessibility. Jest kilka ciekawych najbardziej wyczekiwanych gier, ale GTA VI powinno być bezkonkurencyjne. Walka o najlepszą adaptację powinna rozstrzygnąć się pomiędzy Arcane a Falloutem. Wydarzenie zaplanowano na 12 grudnia, a głosować możecie na stronie.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate III
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma II
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazi
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers II
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)