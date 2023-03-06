Zgłoś błąd
Test procesora Intel Core i3-13100F - Następca Intel Core i3-12100F. Wydajne cztery rdzenie, ale niestety trochę za drogie

Sebastian Oktaba | 06-03-2023 08:00 |

Test procesora Intel Core i3-13100F - Następca Intel Core i3-12100F. Wydajne cztery rdzenie, ale niestety trochę za drogieChociaż w ostatnich latach mainstream'owym procesorom rdzeni wyraźnie przybyło, zaowocowało to zaskakująco niewielkim przełożeniem na wzrost wydajności, zwłaszcza w zastosowaniach stricte gamingowych. Programy zawsze całkiem sprawnie wykorzystywały dodatkowe zasoby, jednak większości gier ciągle wystarczają solidne cztery rdzenie wspomagane techniką wielowątkowości. Pewnie dlatego Intel Core i3-12100F cieszył się sporym zainteresowaniem, co zamierza powtórzyć jego sukcesor i bohater dzisiejszej recenzji - Intel Core i3-13100F. Pozostaje pytanie czy kosmetyczne zmiany okażą się warte dopłaty? Jak wypada w porównaniu do konkurencyjnych AMD Ryzen 5 5000? Wszystkiego się zaraz dowiecie...

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Architektura Intel Raptor Lake stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów ponownie obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core* oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.

Intel Core i3-13100F to lekko podkręcona wersja Intel Core i3-12100F, która w odróżnieniu od pozostałych modeli z rodziny Raptor Lake, niestety nie otrzymała dodatkowych rdzeni Efficient (E-Cores).

Test procesora Intel Core i3-13100F - Następca Intel Core i3-12100F. Wydajne cztery rdzenie, ale niestety trochę za drogie [nc1]

Względem procesorów z generacji Alder Lake, wszystkie jednostki Intel Core i5 / i7 / i9 należące do rodziny Raptor Lake otrzymały dodatkowe rdzenie Performance albo Efficient. Dzięki powyższemu zabiegowi progres wydajności faktycznie był zauważalny, zwłaszcza iż jednocześnie dorzucono więcej pamięci podręcznej oraz wyższe taktowania. Prawie wszystkie modele serii 13. zostały pełnoprawnymi hybrydami, wyprzedzającymi konkurencję pod względem ilości rdzeni. Niestety, podobna szczodrość nie dotknęła modeli Core i3, będących najtańszymi reprezentantami nowej rodziny. Intel Core i3-13100F ponownie jest procesorem dysponującym czterema rdzeniami (P-Cores) oraz obsługującym technologię Hyper-Threading, zapewniającą wykonywanie ośmiu wątków jednocześnie. Ponieważ Intel Core i3-13100F dodatkowych E-Core, finalna konfiguracja jest identyczna jak Intel Core i3-12100F. Biorąc pod uwagę aktualne zapowiedzi, kolejna generacja procesorów (Meteor Lake) raczej nie przełamie tego schematu, przynajmniej w wykonaniu potencjalnych następców Intel Core i3-13100F.

  Intel Core i3-13100F Intel Core i3-12100F Intel Core i3-10100F AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Architektura Raptor Lake Alder Lake Comet Lake Zen 3
Litografia 10 nm 10 nm 14 nm 7 nm
Taktowanie 3400-4500 MHz 3300-4300 MHz 3600-4300 MHz 3600-4200 MHz
Konfiguracja 4R/8W 4R/8W 4R/8W 6R/12W
Pamięć L3 12 MB 12 MB 6 MB 16 MB
Mnożnik Zablokowany Zablokowany Zablokowany Odblokowany
Kontroler DDR4 3200 MHz 3200 MHz 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Kontroler DDR5 4800 MHz 4800 MHz - -
Tryb kontrolera Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel
Współczynnik TDP 58 W 58 W 65 W 65 W
Zintegrowane GPU - - - -
Cena startowa 109 USD 97 USD 97 USD 159 USD
Platforma LGA 1700 LGA 1700 LGA 1200 AM4
Data premiery Styczeń 2023 Październik 2021 Październik 2020 Kwiecień 2022

Test pamięci RAM DDR4 vs DDR5 na procesorze Intel Core i5-13600K. Co wybrać? Który zestaw będzie wydajniejszy?

Jedyną różnicą między Intel Core i3-12100F oraz Intel Core i3-13100F okazują się taktowania, wynoszące 200 MHz więcej w przypadku obciążenia jednego oraz wszystkich rdzeni. Dwukanałowy kontroler pamięci zostawiono po staremu, obsługuje zatem DDR4 / DDR5 kolejno o częstotliwościach 3200 i 4800 MHz, chociaż rzeczywiste możliwości zależą od konfiguracji modułów. Zachowano oczywiście obsługę interfejsu PCI-Express 5.0 przeznaczonego dla nadchodzących kart graficznych oraz nośników SSD. Warto również pamiętać, że względem Rocket Lake i poprzedników, dwukrotnie zwiększono Cache L3, natomiast Cache L2 rozszerzono pięciokrotnie. Dlatego pomimo czterech rdzeni, Intel Core i3-13100F powinien dobrze wypadać w grach komputerowych, które przeważnie preferują silny pojedynczy wątek, wysokie taktowania i duuużo Cache L3. Poza tym, zgodnie z dotychczasowym nazewnictwem, Intel Core i3-13100F jest modelem pozbawionym zintegrowanego układu graficznego (F) oraz odblokowanego mnożnika.

Sebastian Oktaba

