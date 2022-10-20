Test procesorów Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X - Porównanie wydajności zawodników wagi ciężkiej

Tegoroczna jesień wyjątkowo obrodziła procesorami, bowiem niespełna miesiąc po premierze rodziny AMD Ryzen 7000 debiutuje 13 generacja Intel Core. Flagowy model Raptor Lake w postaci Intel Core i9-13900K rzuca zatem wyzwanie monumentalnemu AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Obydwa obsługują 32 wątki jednocześnie, aczkolwiek diametralnie różnią się budową, co będzie dodatkowym sprawdzianem dla konkurencyjnych architektur. Czy hybrydowa konstrukcja może rywalizować z pełnoprawnymi rdzeniami? Który procesor okaże się wydajniejszy w zastosowaniach profesjonalnych i rozrywkowych? Ile jeszcze można podkręcić Intel Core i9-13900K? Zapraszam do zobaczenia pojedynku procesorowych gigantów.

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Architektura Intel Raptor Lake stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów ponownie obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.

Intel Core i9-13900K może pochwalić się podwojeniem rdzeni Efficient, jednak ilość rdzeni Performance pozostała bez zmian. Czy to wystarczy, aby uzyskać przewagę nad AMD Ryzen 9 7950X?

Intel Core i9-13900K to procesor posiadający 8 rdzeni Performance, nazwijmy to umownie tych pełnoprawnych, zatem względem poprzednika nie dokonano tutaj żadnego progresu. P-Core obsługują natomiast technologię Hyper-Threading, umożliwiającą wykonanie 16 wątków jednocześnie. Znacznie większe zmiany przeprowadzono w sekcji jednostek Efficient, których ilość podwojono w stosunku do Intel Core i9-12900K, jednak E-Core nadal nie wspierają Hyper-Threadingu. Sumarycznie mamy zatem procesor dysponujący 24 rdzeniami (8P + 8E) i obsługujący 32 wątki. Konkurencyjny AMD Ryzen 9 7950X poszedł tradycyjną ścieżką i posiada 16 identycznych rdzeni, które dzięki obsłudze SMT również zamienia na obsługę 32 wątków. Intel Core i9-13900K przybyło natomiast pamięci Cache L3, jakiej ogólna pula wynosi teraz 36 zamiast 30 MB. Pozostałe zmiany zaszły głęboko pod maską, dlatego patrząc na czystą konfigurację trudno spodziewać się jakiegoś gigantycznego wzrostu wydajności. Dystans względem topowych Ryzenów zapewne zostanie zmniejszony, ale uzyskanie przewagi wymaga chyba czegoś więcej, aniżeli dołożenia E-Core (jakie nie zawsze są wykorzystywane przez aplikacje - LINK).

Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i9-13900K Architektura Zen 4 Zen 3 Alder Lake Raptor Lake Litografia 5 nm 7 nm 10 nm 10 nm Taktowanie 4500-5700 3400-4900 MHz 3200-5200 MHz 3000-5700 MHz Konfiguracja 16R/32W 16R/32W 8+8R/24W 8+16R/32W Pamięć L3 64 MB 64 MB 30 MB 36 MB Mnożnik Odblokowany Odblokowany Odblokowany Odblokowany Kontroler DDR4 - 3200 MHz 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Kontroler DDR5 5200 MHz - 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Tryb kontrolera Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Współczynnik TDP 170 W 105 W 125 W 125 W Zintegrowane GPU AMD Radeon 2 CU - Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Cena startowa 699 USD 799 USD 589 USD 599 USD Platforma AM5 AM4 LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Data premiery Wrzesień 2022 Listopad 2020 Listopad 2021 Październik 2022

Intel Core i9-13900K powstał przy wykorzystaniu tego samego procesu technologicznego co Intel Core i9-12900K, niemniej dopracowanie litografii pozwoliło wycisnąć z krzemu znacznie wyższe taktowania. Podstawowy Turbo Boost wynosi 5400 MHz / 4300 MHz kolejno dla rdzeni P/E, będąc zauważalnie wyższym od 4900 MHz / 3700 MHz zanotowanym na Intel Core i9-12900K. Jeżeli limity energetyczne oraz warunki termiczne pozwalają, topowy Raptor Lame przyspiesza do 5700 MHz, natomiast przy Thermal Velocity Boost osiąga nawet 5800 MHz. Najwyższa wartość dotyczy oczywiście pojedynczego rdzenia, będąc zbliżoną do taktowań uzyskiwanych przez najszybsze odmiany AMD Ryzen 7000. W kwestii zintegrowanego dwukanałowego kontrolera pamięci niewiele się zmieniło, poza oficjalnym wsparciem dla DDR5-5600 zamiast DDR5-4800, obsługiwane są również moduły DDR4. Podobnie sprawa wygląda w przypadku zintegrowanego układu graficznego Intel UHD 770, któremu podniesiono tylko maksymalne taktowanie do 1650 MHz. Producent podniósł cenę nowego flagowca o kolejne 10 dolarów (589 → 599), jednak to nadal 100 dolarów mniej niż kosztuje AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Pocieszające jest również zachowanie kompatybilności ze starszymi płytami głównym serii 600, zwłaszcza tymi obsługującymi DDR4.