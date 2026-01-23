Test procesorów AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D vs Intel Core i9-14900K vs Intel Core Ultra 9 285K - Pojedynek tytanów w nowej procedurze
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Wstęp
- 2 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Metodyka pomiarowa
- 3 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Miejsca testowe
- 4 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Platforma sprzętowa
- 5 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - 7-Zip
- 6 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Autodesk
- 7 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Blackmagic RAW
- 8 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Blender
- 9 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cinebench ST
- 10 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cinebench MT
- 11 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Corona
- 12 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - DigiCortex
- 13 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dolphin
- 14 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - HandBrake
- 15 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Kraken
- 16 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Shotcut
- 17 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Stockfish
- 18 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Veracrypt
- 19 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Visual Studio
- 20 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - V-Ray Benchmark
- 21 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - x265 Benchmark
- 22 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Assetto Corsa Competizione (1920x1080)
- 23 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Assetto Corsa Competizione (3840x2160)
- 24 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Baldur's Gate III (1920x1080)
- 25 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Baldur's Gate III (3840x2160)
- 26 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Battlefield 6 (1920x1080)
- 27 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Battlefield 6 (3840x2160)
- 28 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cities Skylines 2 (1920x1080)
- 29 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cities Skylines 2 (3840x2160)
- 30 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Civilization VII (1920x1080)
- 31 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Civilization VII (3840x2160)
- 32 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Counter Strike 2 (1920x1080)
- 33 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Counter Strike 2 (3840x2160)
- 34 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cyberpunk 2077 (1920x1080)
- 35 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cyberpunk 2077 (3840x2160)
- 36 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragon Age: The Veilguard (1920x1080)
- 37 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragon Age: The Veilguard (3840x2160)
- 38 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragons Dogma 2 (1920x1080)
- 39 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragons Dogma 2 (3840x2160)
- 40 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dying Light 2 (1920x1080)
- 41 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dying Light 2 (3840x2160)
- 42 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Ghost of Tsushima (1920x1080)
- 43 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Ghost of Tsushima (3840x2160)
- 44 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - God of War Ragnarok (1920x1080)
- 45 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - God of War Ragnarok (3840x2160)
- 46 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - GTA V Enhanced (1920x1080)
- 47 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - GTA V Enhanced (3840x2160)
- 48 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Hogwarts Legacy (1920x1080)
- 49 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Hogwarts Legacy (3840x2160)
- 50 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (1920x1080)
- 51 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (3840x2160)
- 52 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (1920x1080)
- 53 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (3840x2160)
- 54 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Marvels Spider-Man 2 (1920x1080)
- 55 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Marvels Spider-Man 2 (3840x2160)
- 56 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Microsoft Flight Simulator (1920x1080)
- 57 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Microsoft Flight Simulator (3840x2160)
- 58 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - STALKER 2 (1920x1080)
- 59 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - STALKER 2 (3840x2160)
- 60 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Starfield (1920x1080)
- 61 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Starfield (3840x2160)
- 62 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Star Wars: Outlaws (1920x1080)
- 63 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Star Wars: Outlaws (3840x2160)
- 64 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - TES IV: Oblivion Remastered (1920x1080)
- 65 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - TES IV: Oblivion Remastered (3840x2160)
- 66 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - The Last of Us Part II (1920x1080)
- 67 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - The Last of Us Part II (3840x2160)
- 68 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Total War: Warhammer III (1920x1080)
- 69 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Total War: Warhammer III (3840x2160)
- 70 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 (1920x1080)
- 71 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 (3840x2160)
- 72 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen (1920x1080)
- 73 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen (3840x2160)
- 74 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Pobór mocy (Spoczynek)
- 75 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Pobór mocy (Render)
- 76 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Pobór mocy (Gra)
- 77 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Podsumowanie
Perspektywa kilku najbliższych miesięcy na procesorowym rynku zapowiada się spokojnie, bowiem dopiero na przełomie 2026/2027 roku możemy spodziewać się poważniejszych premier, jednak nawet pomimo stagnacji wybór okazuje się wyjątkowo szeroki. Dzisiaj składając wydajnego gamingowego peceta orbitujemy zasadniczo wokół trzech konkurencyjnych platform, gdzie wiodące pozycje zajmują AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Intel Core i9-14900K i Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. Korzystają z odświeżonej procedury pomiarowej PurePC sprawdzimy aktualną kondycję topowych jednostek, istotną zwłaszcza w grach komputerowych, których liczba względem poprzedniego zestawienia uległa znacznemu rozszerzeniu.
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Nową procedurę pomiarową zapowiedziałem przed kilkoma miesiącami, gdzie tradycyjnie odpalona została ogólnodostępna ankieta, pozwalająca wyrazić indywidulane opinie, oczekiwania i merytoryczne uwagi odnośnie zakresu czy ustawień systemowych. Większość pierwotnych założeń udało się pomyślnie wdrożyć, dołożyłem także bonusowe pozycje (m.in. Counter Strike 2), chociaż w ankiecie produkcje e-sportowe nie zdobyły największego uznania. Samych gier komputerowych zamiast 10 występuje teraz 26, wśród których znalazły się tytuły reprezentujące wiele gatunków np. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Battlefield 6, The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered, Baldur's Gate 3, Cities Skylines 2, Assetto Corsa: Competizione czy najnowszy Indiana Jones. Chociaż nie byłem entuzjastą testowania w kilku rozdzielczościach, finalnie zostawiłem wyniki 1920x1080 i 3840x2160, aczkolwiek priorytetem pozostaje pierwszy tryb.
Nowa procedura pomiarowa dla procesorów, to doskonały do sprawdzenia wydajności AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Intel Core i9-14900K i Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, które będę punktem odniesienia dla pozostałych jednostek.
Fundamentalne zmiany nastąpiły również w warstwie sprzętowej, ponieważ platformy testowe przeszły modernizację. Karta graficzna Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC zapewnia skalowanie wyników nawet z włączonym śledzeniem promieni, obecnym w dziesięciu produkcjach: Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon Age: Veliguard, Dying Light 2, GTA V Enhanced, Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones, Marvel's Spider Man 2, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 oraz Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen. Każda generacja procesorów otrzymała także osobny nośnik instalacyjny Lexar NM990 4 TB, wzbogacony Windows 11 25H2 zapiętym na ostatni guziczek (HVCI / HAGS / Secure Boot), podczas gdy wcześniej wykorzystywany był Windows 10 22H2. Niemałe zmiany zaszły w profilach pamięci RAM i ustawieniach limitów energetycznych dla jednostek Intela (PL1 = PL2 zamiast maksymalnych) - szczegóły znajdziecie na kolejnych podstronach, dokładnie opisujących konfiguracje platform i miejsca pomiarowe.
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|Intel Core i9-14900K
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|Platforma
|AMD AM5
|Intel LGA 1700
|Intel LGA 1851
|Architektura
|Zen 5
|Raptor Lake Refresh
|Arrow Lake
|Litografia
|TSMC N4
|Intel 7
|TSMC N3
|Taktowanie
|4700-5200 MHz
|3200-6000 MHz
|3200-5700 MHz
|Konfiguracja
|8R / 16W
|24R (8P + 16E) / 32W
|24R (8P + 16E) / 24W
|Cache L2
|8 MB
|32 MB
|40 MB
|Cache L3
|96 MB
|36 MB
|36 MB
|Mnożnik
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Kontroler DDR4
|-
|3200 MHz
|-
|Kontroler DDR5
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Współczynnik TDP
|120 W
|125-253 W
|125-250 W
|Zintegrowane GPU
|Radeon 2CU
|Intel UHD 770
|Intel X3
|Cena startowa
|479 USD
|699 USD
|589 USD
|Data premiery
|Listopad 2024
|Październik 2023
|Październik 2024
Kompendium wiedzy o testach procesorów - Wszystko co musisz wiedzieć o procedurze pomiarowej i ustawieniach platform
Niniejsza publikacja skupiona jest wyłącznie na wynikach wydajności, pomijając sekcje dotyczące zakresów taktowania czy temperatur, które oczywiście będą uwzględniane w premierowych materiałach. W powyższych przypadkach obydwie kwestie były zresztą omawiane wielokrotnie. Baza wyników jest w trakcie rozbudowywania, kilka kolejnych materiałów czeka w kolejce wydawniczej, dlatego w najbliższych tygodniach możecie spodziewać się większej aktywności w dziale procesorów. Wracając jeszcze na chwilę do konfiguracji pamięci RAM - wybrane zostały najlepsze, a jednocześnie najpopularniejsze nastawy dla poszczególnych platform, niemniej tańsze jednostki LGA1700 klasy Intel Core i3-12100F albo Core i5-12400F będą dodatkowo sprawdzone z modułami DDR4. Pozwoli to sprawdzić scenariusze odpowiadające rynkowym tendencjom, które najprawdopodobniej będą całkiem popularne w 2026/2027 roku.
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- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Wstęp
- 2 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Metodyka pomiarowa
- 3 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Miejsca testowe
- 4 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Platforma sprzętowa
- 5 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - 7-Zip
- 6 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Autodesk
- 7 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Blackmagic RAW
- 8 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Blender
- 9 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cinebench ST
- 10 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cinebench MT
- 11 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Corona
- 12 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - DigiCortex
- 13 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dolphin
- 14 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - HandBrake
- 15 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Kraken
- 16 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Shotcut
- 17 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Stockfish
- 18 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Veracrypt
- 19 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Visual Studio
- 20 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - V-Ray Benchmark
- 21 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - x265 Benchmark
- 22 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Assetto Corsa Competizione (1920x1080)
- 23 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Assetto Corsa Competizione (3840x2160)
- 24 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Baldur's Gate III (1920x1080)
- 25 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Baldur's Gate III (3840x2160)
- 26 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Battlefield 6 (1920x1080)
- 27 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Battlefield 6 (3840x2160)
- 28 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cities Skylines 2 (1920x1080)
- 29 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cities Skylines 2 (3840x2160)
- 30 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Civilization VII (1920x1080)
- 31 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Civilization VII (3840x2160)
- 32 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Counter Strike 2 (1920x1080)
- 33 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Counter Strike 2 (3840x2160)
- 34 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cyberpunk 2077 (1920x1080)
- 35 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Cyberpunk 2077 (3840x2160)
- 36 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragon Age: The Veilguard (1920x1080)
- 37 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragon Age: The Veilguard (3840x2160)
- 38 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragons Dogma 2 (1920x1080)
- 39 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dragons Dogma 2 (3840x2160)
- 40 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dying Light 2 (1920x1080)
- 41 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Dying Light 2 (3840x2160)
- 42 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Ghost of Tsushima (1920x1080)
- 43 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Ghost of Tsushima (3840x2160)
- 44 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - God of War Ragnarok (1920x1080)
- 45 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - God of War Ragnarok (3840x2160)
- 46 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - GTA V Enhanced (1920x1080)
- 47 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - GTA V Enhanced (3840x2160)
- 48 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Hogwarts Legacy (1920x1080)
- 49 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Hogwarts Legacy (3840x2160)
- 50 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (1920x1080)
- 51 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (3840x2160)
- 52 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (1920x1080)
- 53 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (3840x2160)
- 54 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Marvels Spider-Man 2 (1920x1080)
- 55 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Marvels Spider-Man 2 (3840x2160)
- 56 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Microsoft Flight Simulator (1920x1080)
- 57 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Microsoft Flight Simulator (3840x2160)
- 58 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - STALKER 2 (1920x1080)
- 59 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - STALKER 2 (3840x2160)
- 60 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Starfield (1920x1080)
- 61 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Starfield (3840x2160)
- 62 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Star Wars: Outlaws (1920x1080)
- 63 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Star Wars: Outlaws (3840x2160)
- 64 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - TES IV: Oblivion Remastered (1920x1080)
- 65 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - TES IV: Oblivion Remastered (3840x2160)
- 66 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - The Last of Us Part II (1920x1080)
- 67 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - The Last of Us Part II (3840x2160)
- 68 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Total War: Warhammer III (1920x1080)
- 69 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Total War: Warhammer III (3840x2160)
- 70 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 (1920x1080)
- 71 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 (3840x2160)
- 72 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen (1920x1080)
- 73 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen (3840x2160)
- 74 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Pobór mocy (Spoczynek)
- 75 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Pobór mocy (Render)
- 76 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Pobór mocy (Gra)
- 77 - Test procesorów AMD vs Intel - Podsumowanie