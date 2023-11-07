Zgłoś błąd
Start Artykuły Procesory

Test procesorów Intel Core i7-14700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - Najlepszy model 14. generacji, doganiający nawet Core i9-14900K

Sebastian Oktaba | 07-11-2023 12:00 |

Test procesorów Intel Core i7-14700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - Najlepszy model 14. generacji, doganiający nawet Core i9-14900KIntel Core i7-14700K jest zdecydowanie najciekawszym procesorem 14. generacji, jedynym któremu względem poprzednika dorzucono rdzeni, aczkolwiek zmiany dotyczą wyłącznie sekcji E-Core. Poprawę konfiguracji trudno wprawdzie nazywać znaczącą, niemniej AMD Ryzen 9 7900X zyskało jeszcze groźniejszego przeciwnika, niż kosztującego identyczne pieniądze Intel Core i7-13700K. Niewiele tańszy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D również będzie musiał stawić czoła nowemu zawodnikowi Niebieskich, chociaż tutaj naturalną alternatywę stanowi chociażby Intel Core i5-14600K. Dzisiaj sprawdzimy, który procesor w cenie około 2000 złotych wypada najlepiej w grach i programach, bowiem namnożyło się jednostek po obydwu stronach barykady...

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Architektura Intel Raptor Lake (Refresh) stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.

Intel Core i7-14700K jako jedyny procesor w całej rodzinie, względem poprzednika otrzymał dodatkowe jednostki wykonawcze (E-Core). Jest to zatem prawie Core i9-14900K, a kosztuje prawie 1000 złotych mniej...

Test procesorów Intel Core i7-14700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - Najlepszy model 14. generacji, doganiający nawet Core i9-14900K [nc1]

Intel Core i7-14700K posiada 8 rdzeni Performance, podobnie jak poprzednicy i wyżej pozycjonowana rodzina Core i9, które obsługują technologię Hyper-Threading umożliwiającą wykonanie 16 wątków jednocześnie. Względem Intel Core i7-13700K przybyły natomiast 4 dodatkowe jednostki Efficient, skutkiem czego recenzowany Intel Core i7-14700K naprawdę niewiele ustępuje topowym modelom. Ponieważ E-Core pozbawiono obsługi Hyper-Threadingu, procesor finalnie dysponuje 20 rdzeniami (8 P-Core + 12 E-Core) i sumarycznie potrafi wykonać 28 wątków. Intel Core i7-14700K zyskał również dodatkową pamięci podręczną L3 (30 → 33 MB), natomiast reszta specyfikacji pozostała niezmieniona tzn.: zestaw instrukcji, zintegrowany układ graficzny, odblokowany mnożnik oraz 10 nm proces technologiczny. Progres jest prawdzie niewielki, ale przynajmniej widoczny gołym okiem. Konkurencyjny AMD Ryzen 9 7900X posiada 12 fizycznych rdzeni i obsługuje 24 wątki jednocześnie, zatem Raptor Lake Refresh przynajmniej pod względem ilościowym wypracował przewagę nad bezpośrednim odpowiednikiem.

  Core i7-12700K Core i7-13700K Core i7-14700K
Platforma LGA 1700 LGA 1700 LGA 1700
Architektura Alder Lake Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Refresh
Litografia 10 nm 10 nm 10 nm
Taktowanie 3600-5000 MHz 3400-5400 MHz 3400-5600 MHz
Konfiguracja 8P + 4E / 20W 8P + 8E / 24W 8P + 12E / 28W
Cache L3 25 MB 30 MB 33 MB
Mnożnik Odblokowany Odblokowany Odblokowany
Kontroler DDR4 3200 MHz 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Kontroler DDR5 4800 MHz 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Współczynnik TDP 125W 125W 125W
Zintegrowane GPU Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770
Cena startowa 409 USD 409 USD 409 USD
Data premiery Listopad 2021 Październik 2022 Październik 2023

Test procesora Intel Core i5-14600K - Niewiele wydajniejszy od Intel Core i5-13600K. Jak działa z pamięcią RAM DDR5 8000 MHz?

Taktowania Turbo Boost dla rdzeni P/E wynoszą kolejno 5500 MHz / 4300 MHz, natomiast dwa rdzenie osiągają maksymalizmie 5600 MHz. Progres względem poprzednika jest niewielki, wynosząc dodatkowe 200 MHz w przypadku P-Core i skromne 100 MHz w przypadku E-Core. Tryb Thermal Velocity Boost posiadają jedynie modele Core i9, dlatego nawet w bardzo sprzyjających warunkach procesor automatycznie nie osiągnie wyższej częstotliwości. Również w kwestii zintegrowanego dwukanałowego kontrolera pamięci niczego nie zmieniono, pozostawiając oficjalne wsparcie dla standardu DDR5-5600 oraz DDR4-3200, chociaż jego faktycznie możliwości są znacznie większe. Zintegrowany układ graficzny Intel UHD 770 posiada 32CU, pracuje z maksymalnym taktowaniem wynoszącym 1600 MHz i obsługuje cztery wyświetlacze. Również zakres obsługiwanych interfejsów PCI-Express czy ilości dostępnych linii (20), to wszystko żywcem przypomina Intel Core i7-13700K. Całkiem pozytywną informacją jest również utrzymanie ceny poprzednika, chociaż dostajemy po prostu mocniejszy sprzęt.

Sebastian Oktaba

