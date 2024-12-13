Zgłoś błąd
The Game Awards 2024 - oto zwycięzcy gali. Astro Bot z najważniejszym triumfem

Szymon Góraj | 13-12-2024 06:05 |

The Game Awards 2024 - oto zwycięzcy gali. Astro Bot z najważniejszym triumfemThe Game Awards od lat jest nieco samozwańczym najważniejszym plebiscytem w branży, ale z racji braku silnej konkurencji w tym aspekcie utarło się, że właśnie on jest najczęściej omawiany. Najlepszym na to dowodem są reakcje społeczności na tegoroczne nominacje - na czele z grą roku. W każdym razie tym razem brakowało aż tak żelaznych faworytów do końcowego triumfu i do ostatniej chwili nie wiadomo było, kto wyjdzie z główną statuetką.

The Game Awards 2024 zakończyło się przede wszystkim zwycięstwem Astro Bota w kluczowych kategoriach, w tym gry roku.

The Game Awards 2024 - oto zwycięzcy gali. Astro Bot z najważniejszym triumfem [1]

Elden Ring: Nightreign - wielka niespodzianka na The Game Awards. FromSoftware rozwija swoje uniwersum i stawia na kooperację

Tak jak się spodziewano, nikt nie zdominował gali w takim stopniu, w jakim w poprzednim roku zrobiła to trzecia część Baldur's Gate, ale mieliśmy dość wyraźnych triumfatorów. Przede wszystkim najbardziej cieszyć się mogą twórcy Astro Bota. Ich projekt sięgnął po nagrodę w czterech kategoriach, w tym gry roku. Obejść się smakiem musiał Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong (który z kolei zwyciężył w głosowaniu społeczności, jest też najlepszą grą akcji), nie doszło również do kontrowersji z otrzymaniem tego tytułu przez Shadow of the Erdtree.

Wiedźmin 4 oficjalnie ujawniony! Pierwszy trailer potwierdza nową protagonistkę, którą pokierujemy w grze

Do zupełnie niezaskakujących rozstrzygnięć doszło także choćby w przypadku najbardziej wyczekiwanej gry. Grand Theft Auto VI elektryzuje najmocniej, mimo że nie dostaliśmy jeszcze nawet wstępnego gameplayu. Lekką niespodzianką może być dla wielu porażka 2. sezonu Arcane w walce o topową adaptację, gdzie musieli ustąpić pola Falloutowi. Metaphor: ReFantazio też ma się z czego cieszyć, wygrywając m.in. w kategorii na najlepszą narrację. Doceniono odtwórczyni głównej roli Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, sama gra może cieszyć się z kolei najlepszym udźwiękowieniem. Poniżej zaś pełna lista nominowanych i zwycięzców:

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Final Fantasy XIV 
  • Fortnite 
  • Helldivers II

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma II
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising 
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics 
  • MultiVersus 
  • Tekken 8 

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan 
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2 
  • League of Legends 
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

The Game Awards 2024 - oto zwycięzcy gali. Astro Bot z najważniejszym triumfem [2]

The Game Awards 2024 - oto zwycięzcy gali. Astro Bot z najważniejszym triumfem [3]

Źródło: The Game Awards
