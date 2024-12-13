The Game Awards 2024 - oto zwycięzcy gali. Astro Bot z najważniejszym triumfem

The Game Awards od lat jest nieco samozwańczym najważniejszym plebiscytem w branży, ale z racji braku silnej konkurencji w tym aspekcie utarło się, że właśnie on jest najczęściej omawiany. Najlepszym na to dowodem są reakcje społeczności na tegoroczne nominacje - na czele z grą roku. W każdym razie tym razem brakowało aż tak żelaznych faworytów do końcowego triumfu i do ostatniej chwili nie wiadomo było, kto wyjdzie z główną statuetką.

The Game Awards 2024 zakończyło się przede wszystkim zwycięstwem Astro Bota w kluczowych kategoriach, w tym gry roku.

Tak jak się spodziewano, nikt nie zdominował gali w takim stopniu, w jakim w poprzednim roku zrobiła to trzecia część Baldur's Gate, ale mieliśmy dość wyraźnych triumfatorów. Przede wszystkim najbardziej cieszyć się mogą twórcy Astro Bota. Ich projekt sięgnął po nagrodę w czterech kategoriach, w tym gry roku. Obejść się smakiem musiał Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong (który z kolei zwyciężył w głosowaniu społeczności, jest też najlepszą grą akcji), nie doszło również do kontrowersji z otrzymaniem tego tytułu przez Shadow of the Erdtree.

Do zupełnie niezaskakujących rozstrzygnięć doszło także choćby w przypadku najbardziej wyczekiwanej gry. Grand Theft Auto VI elektryzuje najmocniej, mimo że nie dostaliśmy jeszcze nawet wstępnego gameplayu. Lekką niespodzianką może być dla wielu porażka 2. sezonu Arcane w walce o topową adaptację, gdzie musieli ustąpić pola Falloutowi. Metaphor: ReFantazio też ma się z czego cieszyć, wygrywając m.in. w kategorii na najlepszą narrację. Doceniono odtwórczyni głównej roli Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, sama gra może cieszyć się z kolei najlepszym udźwiękowieniem. Poniżej zaś pełna lista nominowanych i zwycięzców:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers II

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate III

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers II

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma II

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers II

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

