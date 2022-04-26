Ubisoft zamknął serwery aż 91 gier. W te tytuły już nigdy więcej nie zagramy online

Firma Ubisoft ogłosiła zamknięcie usług online dla ponad 90 starszych gier na różnych platformach, w tym dla Anno 1404, Far Cry Blood Dragon, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six Vegas czy wielu produkcji z serii Just Dance. Co za tym idzie, gry pecetowe, które korzystały ze specjalnej zawartości do odblokowania (tzw. ULC - limitowane skórki, mapy itd.), automatycznie zablokowały także ten element rozgrywki. Na konsolach ULC będą nadal dostępne, ale tylko w momencie, gdy zresetujemy pliki zapisów gry. Ubisoft wyłączył w rzeczonych tytułach również statystyki graczy, podobnie jak (co oczywiste) zakładki z wyzwaniami.

Ubisoft w oficjalnym stanowisku u zamknięciu serwerów dla tak wielu gier, nie wytłumaczył skąd wzięła się ta decyzja. W zasadzie jednak nie musiał. Jak bowiem wiemy, portfolio producenta wciąż się rozszerza (ostatnio zapowiedziano chociażby Assassin's Creed na gogle VR), stąd deweloper nie ma wystarczających mocy przerobowych (pracowników) by rozwijać nowe tytuły jak i zadbać o te starsze. Raz jeszcze, aby nie siać niepotrzebnej paniki podkreślamy, że we wszystkie wyżej wymienione gry nie zagramy już "po sieci". Jednak jeśli posiadają one tryb dla pojedynczego gracza, to ten jest niezmiennie dostępny.

Gry Ubisoftu, w które od teraz nie zagramy już w trybie online:

America’s Army – Xbox 360

Anno 1404 – PC

Anno Online – PC

Assassin’s Creed 2 – PC, MAC, iOS i OnLive

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood – OnLive

Assassin’s Creed: Recollection – MAC i iOS

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations – OnLive

Avatar – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Beyond Good and Evil – PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Blazing Angels 2 – PC i Xbox 360

Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Driver: San Francisco – OnLive

ESPN Sport Connections – Wii U

Far Cry – PC

Far Cry 2 – PC

Far Cry Blood Dragon – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Flashback Origins – PC

Ghost Recon – PC

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

H.A.W.X. – PC

H.A.W.X. 2 – PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i OnLive

Haze – PlayStation 3

Heroes of Might and Magic 5 – PC

I Am Alive – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Just Dance 3 – Xbox 360

Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits – Xbox 360

Just Dance 3 Kids – Xbox 360, Wii i Wii U

Just Dance 4 – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i Wii U

Just Dance 2014 – PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii i Wii U

Just Dance 2015 – PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii i Wii U

Just Dance 2016 – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i Wii

Just Dance 2017 – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i Wii

Just Dance 2018 – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i Wii

Just Dance Disney Party – Xbox 360 i Wii

Just Dance Disney Party 2 – Xbox 360

Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth – Xbox 360 i Wii U

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – PC

Might & Magic Duel of Champions – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Might & Magic Showdown – PC

Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop – PC

Might & Magic X: Legacy – PC

MotionSports – Xbox 360

MotionSport Adrenaline – PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

My Fitness Coach Club – PlayStation 3

PowerUp Heroes – Xbox 360

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i OnLive

PureFootball – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Rabbids Alive and Kicking – Xbox 360

Rabbids Go Home – Wii

Rabbids Land – Wii U

Rabbids Travel in Time – Wii

Rainbow Six Raven Shield – PC

Rainbow Six Lockdown – PC, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2 i Xbox

Rainbow Six Vegas – PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable i Xbox 360

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i Xbox One

Rayman 3 – PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Rayman 3 HD – PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Rayman Legends – PC

Rayman Origins – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. – MAC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. Beta – PC

Scrabble 2007 – PC

Scrabble 2009 – PC

Settlers 3 – PC

Settlers 4 – PC

Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – PC

Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – PC i MAC

Settlers: Heritage of Kings – PC

Shape Fitness Evolved – Xbox 360

Shape Up – Xbox One

Shaun White Skateboarding – PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i OnLive

Shaun White Snowboarding – PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 i OnLive

Silent Hunter 3 – PC

Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions – PC

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – PC

Silent Hunter 5 – OnLive

Smurfs 2 – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Spartacus Legends – PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Wii U

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory – PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction – PC, MAC i OnLive

Splinter Cell: Double Agent – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

The Adventures of Tintin – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Tom Clancy’s EndWar – PC, PlayStation 3 i Xbox 360

Toy Soldiers War Chest – PC, PlayStation 4 i Xbox One

Watch Dogs Companion – Android i iOS

World in Conflict – PC

Your Shape Fitness Evolved – Xbox 360

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 – Xbox 360

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 – Wii U

Źródło: Ubisoft