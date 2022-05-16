Usługa PlayStation Plus ze wstępną listą gier. Gracze otrzymają dostęp m.in. Assassin's Creed Valhalla czy Red Dead Redemption 2

Kilka tygodni temu Sony ogłosiło plany dotyczące rozbudowania oferty PlayStation Plus, tworząc trzy grupy abonamentu: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra oraz PlayStation Plus Premium. Pierwsza z nich to właściwie kopia obecnej wersji usługi Sony. W przypadku PlayStation Plus Extra mowa o dostępnie do łącznie ponad 400 produkcji z konsol PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5. Najdroższa wersja Premium dodatkowo oferuje możliwość ogrania wybranych wersji demo (czy właściwie pełnych wersji ale w formie czasowego triala) oraz opcję grania poprzez streaming w zestaw klasycznych gier z konsol PS1-PS3. Warto podkreślić, że PS Plus Premium oferowane będzie w krajach, w których dostępna będzie opcja grania poprzez streaming (obecnie usługa ta to PS NOW), m.in. w Polsce. Na nieco ponad miesiąc przed premierą w Europie, Sony w końcu zdradziło wstępną listę gier, które ukażą się w abonamencie. Przy okazji ogłoszono również partnerstwo z Ubisoftem.

PlayStation ogłosiło wstępną listę gier, które pojawią się w abonamentach PlayStation Plus Extra oraz Premium. Ponadto Sony ogłosiło współpracę z Ubisoftem, na mocy której część tytułów z usługi Ubisoft+ pojawi się w rozbudowanym abonamencie PlayStation Plus.

Wśród gier od PlayStation Studios, które znajdą się w abonamentach PS Plus Extra oraz Premium, znajdą się takie tytuły jak Marvel's Spider-Man (ale nie wersja Remastered), Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Death Stranding wraz z rozszerzoną wersją Director's Cut (co ciekawe, Kojima Productions ponownie widnieje na liście PlayStation Studios), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Demon's Souls Remake czy wszystkie części Uncharted (ale bez tegorocznych remasterów Legacy of Thieves Collection). Wśród gier od zewnętrznych twórców, pojawią się takie tytuły jak Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil czy Control: Ultimate Edition. Lista nie zawiera jeszcze wszystkich gier rzecz jasna, ta będzie z pewnością rozbudowywana w kolejnych dniach/tygodniach.

Gry od PlayStation Studios, które pojawią się w PS Plus Extra / Premium:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Gry od zewnętrznych studiów, które pojawią się w PS Plus Extra / Premium:

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Abonament PlayStation Plus Premium otrzyma dodatkowo zestaw klasycznych gier, od czasu pierwszego PlayStation. Mowa o takich grach jak Ape Escape, Jumping Flash!, Super Stardust Portable, Tekken 2, Worms World Party, Worms Armageddon, Jak II, Jak 3, Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy czy Siren. Pozostaje także wstępna lista gier z PlayStation 3 do ogrania za pośrednictwem streamingu. W tym wypadku gracze mogą liczyć m.in. na Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, Infamous, Infamous 2, Resistance 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, F.E.A.R., Lost Planet 2, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 czy Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare. W tym wypadku lista także będzie sukcesywnie rozbudowywana. Abonenci PlayStation Plus Premium otrzymają także dostęp do wersji trial niektórych gier. Na początek znajdą się m.in. wersje demonstracyjne Cyberpunka 2077, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Horizon Forbidden West czy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Gry od PlayStation Studios, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (klasyczne tytuły):

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Gry od zewnętrznych studiów, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (klasyczne tytuły):

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Klasyczne gry od PlayStation Studios (remastery), które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium:

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Klasyczne gry od zewnętrznych studiów (remastery), które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium:

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Gry od PlayStation Studios, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (tylko streaming):

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Gry od zewnętrznych studiów, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (tylko streaming):

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Gry PlayStation Studios w wersjach demo w PS Plus Premium:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5

Gry od zewnętrznych studiów w wersjach demo w PS Plus Premium:

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt RED, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Ubisoft+ PlayStation



Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.



In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.



Get the details: — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2022

Przy okazji ogłoszenia wstępnej listy gier, Sony oraz Ubisoft poinformowali o umowie partnerskiej, na mocy której usługa Ubisoft+ w przyszłości stanie się częścią abonamentu PlayStation Plus. Początkowo do PS Plus trafią 24 gry z puli tzw. "Ubisoft+ Classics" - do końca roku lista ta powiększy się do 50 gier. W kolejnych miesiącach sukcesywnie będą dochodzić kolejne tytuły, dostępne obecnie w Ubisoft+. Lista gier, na czele z Assassin's Creed Valhalla, znajduje się poniżej. Wszystkie warianty cenowe omawialiśmy szczegółowo w tym miejscu.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

Źródło: Sony, Ubisoft