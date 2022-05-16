Usługa PlayStation Plus ze wstępną listą gier. Gracze otrzymają dostęp m.in. Assassin's Creed Valhalla czy Red Dead Redemption 2
Kilka tygodni temu Sony ogłosiło plany dotyczące rozbudowania oferty PlayStation Plus, tworząc trzy grupy abonamentu: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra oraz PlayStation Plus Premium. Pierwsza z nich to właściwie kopia obecnej wersji usługi Sony. W przypadku PlayStation Plus Extra mowa o dostępnie do łącznie ponad 400 produkcji z konsol PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5. Najdroższa wersja Premium dodatkowo oferuje możliwość ogrania wybranych wersji demo (czy właściwie pełnych wersji ale w formie czasowego triala) oraz opcję grania poprzez streaming w zestaw klasycznych gier z konsol PS1-PS3. Warto podkreślić, że PS Plus Premium oferowane będzie w krajach, w których dostępna będzie opcja grania poprzez streaming (obecnie usługa ta to PS NOW), m.in. w Polsce. Na nieco ponad miesiąc przed premierą w Europie, Sony w końcu zdradziło wstępną listę gier, które ukażą się w abonamencie. Przy okazji ogłoszono również partnerstwo z Ubisoftem.
PlayStation ogłosiło wstępną listę gier, które pojawią się w abonamentach PlayStation Plus Extra oraz Premium. Ponadto Sony ogłosiło współpracę z Ubisoftem, na mocy której część tytułów z usługi Ubisoft+ pojawi się w rozbudowanym abonamencie PlayStation Plus.
Wśród gier od PlayStation Studios, które znajdą się w abonamentach PS Plus Extra oraz Premium, znajdą się takie tytuły jak Marvel's Spider-Man (ale nie wersja Remastered), Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Death Stranding wraz z rozszerzoną wersją Director's Cut (co ciekawe, Kojima Productions ponownie widnieje na liście PlayStation Studios), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Demon's Souls Remake czy wszystkie części Uncharted (ale bez tegorocznych remasterów Legacy of Thieves Collection). Wśród gier od zewnętrznych twórców, pojawią się takie tytuły jak Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil czy Control: Ultimate Edition. Lista nie zawiera jeszcze wszystkich gier rzecz jasna, ta będzie z pewnością rozbudowywana w kolejnych dniach/tygodniach.
Gry od PlayStation Studios, które pojawią się w PS Plus Extra / Premium:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Gry od zewnętrznych studiów, które pojawią się w PS Plus Extra / Premium:
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium jednak trafi do Polski! Sony chwali się postępami w pracach nad nową formą usługi
Abonament PlayStation Plus Premium otrzyma dodatkowo zestaw klasycznych gier, od czasu pierwszego PlayStation. Mowa o takich grach jak Ape Escape, Jumping Flash!, Super Stardust Portable, Tekken 2, Worms World Party, Worms Armageddon, Jak II, Jak 3, Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy czy Siren. Pozostaje także wstępna lista gier z PlayStation 3 do ogrania za pośrednictwem streamingu. W tym wypadku gracze mogą liczyć m.in. na Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, Infamous, Infamous 2, Resistance 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, F.E.A.R., Lost Planet 2, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 czy Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare. W tym wypadku lista także będzie sukcesywnie rozbudowywana. Abonenci PlayStation Plus Premium otrzymają także dostęp do wersji trial niektórych gier. Na początek znajdą się m.in. wersje demonstracyjne Cyberpunka 2077, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Horizon Forbidden West czy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Gry od PlayStation Studios, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (klasyczne tytuły):
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Gry od zewnętrznych studiów, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (klasyczne tytuły):
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Klasyczne gry od PlayStation Studios (remastery), które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Klasyczne gry od zewnętrznych studiów (remastery), które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium:
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Gry od PlayStation Studios, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (tylko streaming):
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Gry od zewnętrznych studiów, które pojawią się w PS Plus Premium (tylko streaming):
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
Gry PlayStation Studios w wersjach demo w PS Plus Premium:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
Gry od zewnętrznych studiów w wersjach demo w PS Plus Premium:
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt RED, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Ubisoft+ PlayStation— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2022
Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.
In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.
Get the details:
Przy okazji ogłoszenia wstępnej listy gier, Sony oraz Ubisoft poinformowali o umowie partnerskiej, na mocy której usługa Ubisoft+ w przyszłości stanie się częścią abonamentu PlayStation Plus. Początkowo do PS Plus trafią 24 gry z puli tzw. "Ubisoft+ Classics" - do końca roku lista ta powiększy się do 50 gier. W kolejnych miesiącach sukcesywnie będą dochodzić kolejne tytuły, dostępne obecnie w Ubisoft+. Lista gier, na czele z Assassin's Creed Valhalla, znajduje się poniżej. Wszystkie warianty cenowe omawialiśmy szczegółowo w tym miejscu.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBI