Test procesorów Intel Core i5-13600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - Więcej rdzeni i świetna wydajność! Porównanie w grach i programach
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Wstęp
- 2 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Platforma testowa
- 3 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 3D Particle Movement
- 4 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 7-Zip
- 5 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Autodesk Maya 2019
- 6 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Blender
- 7 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Single-Core
- 8 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Multi-Core
- 9 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI
- 10 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Corona
- 11 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - DigiCortex
- 12 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Dolphin
- 13 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Foobar 2000
- 14 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - HandBrake
- 15 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Mozilla Kraken
- 16 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shotcut
- 17 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Stockfish
- 18 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Veracrypt
- 19 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Visual Studio 2019
- 20 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - V-Ray
- 21 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione
- 22 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI
- 23 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cyberpunk 2077
- 24 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Death Stranding
- 25 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Hitman 3
- 26 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shadow of The Tomb Raider
- 27 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Total War: Three Kingdoms
- 28 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Watch Dogs: Legion
- 29 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- 30 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Pobór mocy
- 31 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Taktowania fabryczne
- 32 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Overclocking
- 33 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Temperatury
- 34 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 3D Particle Movement (OC)
- 35 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 7-Zip (OC)
- 36 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Autodesk Maya 2019 (OC)
- 37 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Blender (OC)
- 38 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Single-Core (OC)
- 39 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Multi-Core (OC)
- 40 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI (OC)
- 41 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Corona (OC)
- 42 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - DigiCortex (OC)
- 43 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Dolphin (OC)
- 44 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Foobar 2000 (OC)
- 45 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - HandBrake (OC)
- 46 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Mozilla Kraken (OC)
- 47 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shotcut (OC)
- 48 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Stockfish (OC)
- 49 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Veracrypt (OC)
- 50 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Visual Studio 2019 (OC)
- 51 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - V-Ray (OC)
- 52 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (OC)
- 53 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI (OC)
- 54 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (OC)
- 55 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Death Stranding (OC)
- 56 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Hitman 3 (OC)
- 57 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shadow of The Tomb Raider (OC)
- 58 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Total War: Three Kingdoms (OC)
- 59 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Watch Dogs: Legion (OC)
- 60 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (OC)
- 61 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Pobór mocy (OC)
- 62 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 6800 MHz CL34
- 63 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Wydajność RAM DDR5 5200 vs 6800 MHz
- 64 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Wydajność RAM DDR5 5200 vs 6800 MHz
- 65 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Undervolting
- 66 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Podsumowanie
Szanowni Państwo! Zapraszam na prawdziwego ligowego klasyka - pojedynek AMD Ryzen 5 7600X kontra Intel Core i5-13600K, którego wyniki mogą okazać się zaskakujące. W lewym narożniku mamy bowiem zawodnika ważącego 6 rdzeni i władającego 12 wątkami, natomiast w prawym czeka dopakowany 14 rdzeniowiec wymachujący 20 wątkami. Kiedyś to Ryzen 5 oferował więcej wszystkiego, jednak Intel zdążył mocno podkarmić Core i5, które przybiera na masie z generacji na generację. Skutkiem tego obydwa procesory należą dzisiaj do trochę innych światów, ale kosztują zbliżone pieniądze i stanowią względem siebie bezpośrednich rywali. Sprawdźmy kto wygra zestawienie - AMD Ryzen 5 7600X czy Intel Core i5-13600K.
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Architektura Intel Raptor Lake stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów ponownie obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.
Intel Core i5-13600K troszeczkę dokarmiono względem poprzednika, dokładając dwa razy więcej E-Cores. Procesor obsługuje więc 20 wątków, podczas gdy jego bezpośredni konkurent zaledwie 12.
Intel Core i5-13600K posiada 6 głównych rdzeni Performance, więc względem Intel Core i5-12600K producent nie dołożył kolejnych, zachowując dotychczasową segmentację. Podwojono jednak ilość pomocniczych rdzeni Efficient, których recenzowany procesor otrzymał 8, doganiając tym samym jednostki Core i7 poprzedniej generacji. Pamiętać również należy, że sekcja P-Core w przeciwieństwie do E-Cores obsługuje technologię Hyper-Threading, toteż finalnie otrzymujemy procesor zdolny wykonać 20 wątków jednocześnie (8E + 6P + HT). AMD Ryzen 5 7600X będący bezpośrednim rywalem testowanego Intel Core i5-13600K, podobnie jak wszyscy jego poprzednicy, pozostał przy konfiguracji 6R/12W, co najpewniej znajdzie odzwierciedlenie w wynikach wydajności. Przypominam, że kiedy debiutował AMD Ryzen 5 1600 odpowiedniki Intela posiadały żałosne 4R/4W, natomiast dzisiaj Niebiescy oferują znacznie więcej wątków w podobnej cenie. Podkreślić trzeba jeszcze, że Intel Core i5-13600K rozszerzono pulę sysbzej pamięci Cache L3, mającą niebagatelne znaczenie w grach komputerowych.
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|Core i5-12600K
|Core i5-13600K
|Architektura
|Zen 4
|Zen 3
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Litografia
|5 nm
|7 nm
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Taktowanie
|4700-5300 MHz
|3700-4600 MHz
|3700-4900 MHz
|3500-5100 MHz
|Konfiguracja
|6R/12W
|6R/12W
|6+4R/16W
|6+8R/20W
|Pamięć L3
|32 MB
|32 MB
|20 MB
|24 MB
|Mnożnik
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Kontroler DDR4
|-
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Kontroler DDR5
|5200 MHz
|-
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Tryb kontrolera
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Współczynnik TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|125 W
|125 W
|Zintegrowane GPU
|Radeon 2CU
|-
|Intel UHD 770
|Intel UHD 770
|Cena startowa
|299 USD
|299 USD
|289 USD
|319 USD
|Platforma
|AM5
|AM4
|LGA 1700
|LGA 1700
|Data premiery
|Wrzesień 2022
|Listopad 2020
|Listopad 2021
|Październik 2022
Test wydajności rdzeni P-Core i E-Core w procesorze Intel Core i9-12900K z pamięciami DDR5 Patriot Viper Venom
Bazowe taktowanie Intel Core i5-13600K wynosi 3500 MHz, jednak w rzeczywistości pod obciążeniem rdzenie Performance osiągają częstotliwość 5100 MHz, natomiast Efficienty uzyskują 3900 MHz. Maksymalny Turbo Boost jest zawsze uzyskiwany i wszystko działało zgodnie z wytycznymi producenta. Tymczasem Intel Core i5-12600K pracował z rzeczywistymi zegarami na poziomie 4500/3400 MHz, zatem częstotliwości podniesiono o solidne 10% względem poprzednika. Nasza sztuka na płycie głównej MSI Z690 Unify otrzymywała jednak strasznie zawyżone napięcie zasilania, momentami sięgające 1,35V, które katastrofalnie wpływało na temperatury i pobór energii. Może to kwestia konkretnych sampli lub jeszcze niedopracowanego UEFI, ponieważ nawet do znacznie podkręcania Intel Core i5-13600K nie potrzebowałem takiego woltażu. W kwestii dwukanałowego kontrolera pamięci niewiele się zmieniło, poza oficjalnym wsparciem dla DDR5-5600 zamiast DDR5-4800, zintegrowany układ graficzny Intel UHD 770 także nie przeszedł poważniejszych zmian. Podniesiono natomiast cenę o dokładnie 30 dolarów.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- …
- następna ›
- ostatnia »
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Wstęp
- 2 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Platforma testowa
- 3 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 3D Particle Movement
- 4 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 7-Zip
- 5 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Autodesk Maya 2019
- 6 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Blender
- 7 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Single-Core
- 8 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Multi-Core
- 9 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI
- 10 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Corona
- 11 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - DigiCortex
- 12 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Dolphin
- 13 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Foobar 2000
- 14 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - HandBrake
- 15 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Mozilla Kraken
- 16 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shotcut
- 17 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Stockfish
- 18 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Veracrypt
- 19 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Visual Studio 2019
- 20 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - V-Ray
- 21 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione
- 22 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI
- 23 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cyberpunk 2077
- 24 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Death Stranding
- 25 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Hitman 3
- 26 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shadow of The Tomb Raider
- 27 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Total War: Three Kingdoms
- 28 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Watch Dogs: Legion
- 29 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- 30 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Pobór mocy
- 31 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Taktowania fabryczne
- 32 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Overclocking
- 33 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Temperatury
- 34 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 3D Particle Movement (OC)
- 35 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - 7-Zip (OC)
- 36 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Autodesk Maya 2019 (OC)
- 37 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Blender (OC)
- 38 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Single-Core (OC)
- 39 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cinebench Multi-Core (OC)
- 40 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI (OC)
- 41 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Corona (OC)
- 42 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - DigiCortex (OC)
- 43 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Dolphin (OC)
- 44 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Foobar 2000 (OC)
- 45 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - HandBrake (OC)
- 46 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Mozilla Kraken (OC)
- 47 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shotcut (OC)
- 48 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Stockfish (OC)
- 49 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Veracrypt (OC)
- 50 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Visual Studio 2019 (OC)
- 51 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - V-Ray (OC)
- 52 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (OC)
- 53 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Civilization VI (OC)
- 54 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Cyberpunk 2077 (OC)
- 55 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Death Stranding (OC)
- 56 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Hitman 3 (OC)
- 57 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Shadow of The Tomb Raider (OC)
- 58 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Total War: Three Kingdoms (OC)
- 59 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Watch Dogs: Legion (OC)
- 60 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (OC)
- 61 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Pobór mocy (OC)
- 62 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 6800 MHz CL34
- 63 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Wydajność RAM DDR5 5200 vs 6800 MHz
- 64 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Wydajność RAM DDR5 5200 vs 6800 MHz
- 65 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Undervolting
- 66 - Test procesora Intel Core i5-13600K - Podsumowanie