Test procesora Intel Core i9-14900K - Król wydajności czy odgrzewany kotlet? Fabryczne 6 GHz okupione wysokim kosztem
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Wstęp
- 2 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Taktowania fabryczne
- 3 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Temperatury
- 4 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Metodyka pomiarowa (FAQ)
- 5 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Platforma sprzętowa
- 6 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - 7-Zip
- 7 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Autodesk Maya
- 8 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Blackmagic
- 9 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Blender
- 10 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Cinebench (ST)
- 11 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Cinebench (MT)
- 12 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Corona
- 13 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - DigiCortex
- 14 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Dolphin
- 15 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - HandBrake
- 16 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - JavaScript
- 17 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Shotcut
- 18 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Stockfish
- 19 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Veracrypt
- 20 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Visual Studio
- 21 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (1920x1080)
- 22 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (2560x1440)
- 23 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Assetto Corsa Competizione (3840x2160)
- 24 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Baldur's Gate III (1920x1080)
- 25 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Baldur's Gate III (2560x1440)
- 26 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Baldur's Gate III (3840x2160)
- 27 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Cyberpunk 2077 (1920x1080)
- 28 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Cyberpunk 2077 (2560x1440)
- 29 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Cyberpunk 2077 (3840x2160)
- 30 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Dying Light 2 (1920x1080)
- 31 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Dying Light 2 (2560x1440)
- 32 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Dying Light 2 (3840x2160)
- 33 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Hogwarts Legacy (1920x1080)
- 34 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Hogwarts Legacy (2560x1440)
- 35 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Hogwarts Legacy (3840x2160)
- 36 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (1920x1080)
- 37 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (2560x1440)
- 38 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Microsoft Flight Simulator (3840x2160)
- 39 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Spider-Man Remastered (1920x1080)
- 40 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Spider-Man Remastered (2560x1440)
- 41 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Spider-Man Remastered (3840x2160)
- 42 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Starfield (1920x1080)
- 43 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Starfield (2560x1440)
- 44 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Starfield (3840x2160)
- 45 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Total War: Warhammer III (1920x1080)
- 46 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Total War: Warhammer III (2560x1440)
- 47 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Total War: Warhammer III (3840x2160)
- 48 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (1920x1080)
- 49 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2560x1440)
- 50 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (3840x2160)
- 51 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Pobór mocy (Spoczynek)
- 52 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Pobór mocy (Render)
- 53 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Pobór mocy (Gra)
- 54 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Overclocking
- 55 - Test Intel Core i9-14900K - Podsumowanie
Intel Core i9-14900K to najszybszy procesor w rodzinie Raptor Lake Refresh, mogący pochwalić się fabrycznym taktowaniem sięgającym 6000 MHz, jednak w rzeczywistości otrzymujemy delikatnie podkręcone Intel Core i9-13900K. Producent nie dokonał bowiem żadnych usprawnień w architekturze, natomiast podniesienie zegarów względem poprzednika ma charakter symboliczny. Jeśli dokładnie przejrzymy ofertę Niebieskich, znajdziemy nawet procesor o bardzo zbliżonych parametrach... Finalnie otrzymujemy nowe wcielenie Intel Core i9-13900KS, który w ograniczonym nakładzie zadebiutował w pierwszym kwartale 2023 roku. Dlatego dzisiejsza premiera nie będzie należała do specjalnie udanych czy zaskakujących.
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Architektura Intel Raptor Lake (Refresh) stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.
Intel Core i9-14900K to podkręcony Intel Core i9-13900K, który nawet nie jako pierwszy przekracza barierę fabrycznych 6 GHz, ponieważ tę pokonał już wcześniej Intel Core i9-13900KS... będący podkręconym Core i9-13900K.
Intel Core i9-14900K to procesor posiadający 8 rdzeni Performance, które dodatkowo obsługują technologię Hyper-Threading, umożliwiającą wykonanie 16 wątków jednocześnie. Identyczną konfigurację P-Core oferują topowe odmiany Core 12/13 GEN. Żadnych rewolucji nie przeprowadzono również w przypadku jednostek Efficient, których ilość pozostała niezmienna w stosunku do Intel Core i9-13900K. Ponieważ E-Core nadal nie wspierają Hyper-Threadingu, procesor finalnie dysponuje 24 rdzeniami (8P + 16E) i sumarycznie obsługuje 32 wątki. Konkurencyjny AMD Ryzen 9 7950X poszedł tradycyjną ścieżką i posiada 16 pełnowymiarowych rdzeni, które zamienia na obsługę 32 wątków dzięki obsłudze technologii SMT. Intel Core i9-14900K nadal posiada 36 MB pamięci Cache L3, zestaw instrukcji znanych z poprzednika, odblokowany mnożnik oraz powstał przy wykorzystaniu 10 nm procesu technologicznego. Producent najwyraźniej osiągnął maksimum dla aktualnej architektury, która dodatkowych jednostek obliczeniowych nie pomieści, nawet kosztem dramatycznego pogorszenia się efektywności energetycznej. Musimy chyba cierpliwie czekać na premierę Arrow Lake...
|Core i9-12900K
|Core i9-13900K
|Core i9-14900K
|Platforma
|LGA 1700
|LGA 1700
|LGA 1700
|Architektura
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake Refresh
|Litografia
|10 nm
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Taktowanie
|3200-5200 MHz
|3000-5800 MHz
|3200-6000 MHz
|Konfiguracja
|8P+8E / 24W
|8P + 16E / 32W
|8P + 16E / 32W
|Cache L3
|30 MB
|36 MB
|36 MB
|Mnożnik
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Odblokowany
|Kontroler DDR4
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Kontroler DDR5
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Współczynnik TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|125 W
|Zintegrowane GPU
|Intel UHD 770
|Intel UHD 770
|Intel UHD 770
|Cena startowa
|589 USD
|599 USD
|589 USD
|Data premiery
|Listopad 2021
|Październik 2022
|Październik 2023
Test wydajności rdzeni P-Core i E-Core w procesorze Intel Core i9-12900K z pamięciami DDR5 Patriot Viper Venom
Taktowanie Turbo Boost dla rdzeni P/E na Intel Core i9-14900K wynosi kolejno 5700 MHz / 4400 MHz, będąc minimalnie wyższym od 5500 MHz / 4300 MHz przewidzianych dla Intel Core i9-13900K. Jeżeli limity energetyczne oraz warunki termiczne pozwalają, topowy Raptor Lake Refresh przyspiesza do 6000 MHz na maksymalnie dwóch rdzeniach (Thermal Velocity Boost). Bardzo podobną specyfikację miał limitowany Intel Core i9-13900KS. W kwestii zintegrowanego dwukanałowego kontrolera pamięci niczego nie zmieniono, pozostawiając oficjalne wsparcie dla standardu DDR5-5600, jak również DDR4-3200. Podobnie sprawa wygląda w przypadku zintegrowanego układu graficznego Intel UHD 770, pracującego z maksymalnym taktowaniem wynoszącym 1650 MHz, obsługiwanych interfejsów PCI-Express czy ilości dostępnych linii (20). Summa summarum, najnowsza generacja Intel Core okazuje się odgrzewanym kotletem, który niczego nowego nie wprowadza. Przypomina to sytuację Intel Core 7000, którym względem Intel Core 6000 podniesiono głównie taktowania. Cóż... przynajmniej nie podniesiono ceny.
