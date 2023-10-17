Zgłoś błąd
X
Zanim wyślesz zgłoszenie, upewnij się że przyczyną problemów nie jest dodatek blokujący reklamy.
Błędy w spisie treści artykułu zgłaszaj jako "błąd w TREŚCI".
Typ zgłoszenia
Treść zgłoszenia
Twój email (opcjonalnie)
Nie wypełniaj tego pola
Załóż konto
EnglishDeutschукраїнськийFrançaisEspañol中国
Start Artykuły Procesory

Test procesora Intel Core i9-14900K - Król wydajności czy odgrzewany kotlet? Fabryczne 6 GHz okupione wysokim kosztem

Sebastian Oktaba | 17-10-2023 14:01 |

Test procesora Intel Core i9-14900K - Król wydajności czy odgrzewany kotlet? Fabryczne 6 GHz okupione wysokim kosztemIntel Core i9-14900K to najszybszy procesor w rodzinie Raptor Lake Refresh, mogący pochwalić się fabrycznym taktowaniem sięgającym 6000 MHz, jednak w rzeczywistości otrzymujemy delikatnie podkręcone Intel Core i9-13900K. Producent nie dokonał bowiem żadnych usprawnień w architekturze, natomiast podniesienie zegarów względem poprzednika ma charakter symboliczny. Jeśli dokładnie przejrzymy ofertę Niebieskich, znajdziemy nawet procesor o bardzo zbliżonych parametrach... Finalnie otrzymujemy nowe wcielenie Intel Core i9-13900KS, który w ograniczonym nakładzie zadebiutował w pierwszym kwartale 2023 roku. Dlatego dzisiejsza premiera nie będzie należała do specjalnie udanych czy zaskakujących.

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Architektura Intel Raptor Lake (Refresh) stanowi usprawnioną wersję Alder Lake, rozwijając standard big.LITTLE powszechnie stosowany w segmencie urządzeń mobilnych. Dlatego struktura budowy procesorów obejmuje dwa rodzaje jednostek wykonawczych x86 - Performance Core i Efficient Core. Mocniejsze P-Core bazują na rdzeniach Raptor Cove, będących rozwojową wersją Golden Cove, natomiast pomocnicze E-Core wykorzystują rdzenie Gracemont z poprzedniej generacji. Koordynowaniem całości zajmuje się technologia ThreadDirector, polegająca na danych telemetrycznych uzyskiwanych od systemu operacyjnego. Raptor Lake przynosi także dodatkowy Cache L2 przeznaczony dla rdzeni Performance, podczas gdy Efficient otrzymają więcej Cache L2 i L3 (ogólnie będzie go więcej). Również zarządzanie zasilaniem przeszło pewne modyfikacje, bowiem producent wprowadził Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) tzn. pomocniczy regulator napięcia w bliskim sąsiedztwie głównego. Rozwiązanie powinno poprawić sprawność energetyczną jednostek Raptor Lake poprzez m.in. obniżenie napięcia wejściowego procesora. Lista poprawek nie wygląda imponująco, ale znaczny wzrost wydajności mają zapewnić dodatkowe E-Core oraz taktowania wyższe od poprzedników.

Intel Core i9-14900K to podkręcony Intel Core i9-13900K, który nawet nie jako pierwszy przekracza barierę fabrycznych 6 GHz, ponieważ tę pokonał już wcześniej Intel Core i9-13900KS... będący podkręconym Core i9-13900K.

Test procesora Intel Core i9-14900K - Król wydajności czy odgrzewany kotlet? Fabryczne 6 GHz okupione wysokim kosztem [nc1]

Intel Core i9-14900K to procesor posiadający 8 rdzeni Performance, które dodatkowo obsługują technologię Hyper-Threading, umożliwiającą wykonanie 16 wątków jednocześnie. Identyczną konfigurację P-Core oferują topowe odmiany Core 12/13 GEN. Żadnych rewolucji nie przeprowadzono również w przypadku jednostek Efficient, których ilość pozostała niezmienna w stosunku do Intel Core i9-13900K. Ponieważ E-Core nadal nie wspierają Hyper-Threadingu, procesor finalnie dysponuje 24 rdzeniami (8P + 16E) i sumarycznie obsługuje 32 wątki. Konkurencyjny AMD Ryzen 9 7950X poszedł tradycyjną ścieżką i posiada 16 pełnowymiarowych rdzeni, które zamienia na obsługę 32 wątków dzięki obsłudze technologii SMT. Intel Core i9-14900K nadal posiada 36 MB pamięci Cache L3, zestaw instrukcji znanych z poprzednika, odblokowany mnożnik oraz powstał przy wykorzystaniu 10 nm procesu technologicznego. Producent najwyraźniej osiągnął maksimum dla aktualnej architektury, która dodatkowych jednostek obliczeniowych nie pomieści, nawet kosztem dramatycznego pogorszenia się efektywności energetycznej. Musimy chyba cierpliwie czekać na premierę Arrow Lake...

  Core i9-12900K Core i9-13900K Core i9-14900K
Platforma LGA 1700 LGA 1700 LGA 1700
Architektura Alder Lake Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Refresh
Litografia 10 nm 10 nm 10 nm
Taktowanie 3200-5200 MHz 3000-5800 MHz 3200-6000 MHz
Konfiguracja 8P+8E / 24W 8P + 16E / 32W 8P + 16E / 32W
Cache L3 30 MB 36 MB 36 MB
Mnożnik Odblokowany Odblokowany Odblokowany
Kontroler DDR4 3200 MHz 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Kontroler DDR5 4800 MHz 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Współczynnik TDP 125 W 125 W 125 W
Zintegrowane GPU Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770
Cena startowa 589 USD 599 USD 589 USD
Data premiery Listopad 2021 Październik 2022 Październik 2023

Test wydajności rdzeni P-Core i E-Core w procesorze Intel Core i9-12900K z pamięciami DDR5 Patriot Viper Venom

Taktowanie Turbo Boost dla rdzeni P/E na Intel Core i9-14900K wynosi kolejno 5700 MHz / 4400 MHz, będąc minimalnie wyższym od 5500 MHz / 4300 MHz przewidzianych dla Intel Core i9-13900K. Jeżeli limity energetyczne oraz warunki termiczne pozwalają, topowy Raptor Lake Refresh przyspiesza do 6000 MHz na maksymalnie dwóch rdzeniach (Thermal Velocity Boost). Bardzo podobną specyfikację miał limitowany Intel Core i9-13900KS. W kwestii zintegrowanego dwukanałowego kontrolera pamięci niczego nie zmieniono, pozostawiając oficjalne wsparcie dla standardu DDR5-5600, jak również DDR4-3200. Podobnie sprawa wygląda w przypadku zintegrowanego układu graficznego Intel UHD 770, pracującego z maksymalnym taktowaniem wynoszącym 1650 MHz, obsługiwanych interfejsów PCI-Express czy ilości dostępnych linii (20). Summa summarum, najnowsza generacja Intel Core okazuje się odgrzewanym kotletem, który niczego nowego nie wprowadza. Przypomina to sytuację Intel Core 7000, którym względem Intel Core 6000 podniesiono głównie taktowania. Cóż... przynajmniej nie podniesiono ceny.

Bądź na bieżąco - obserwuj PurePC.pl na Google News
Tagi:
Zgłoś błąd
Sebastian Oktaba

Powiązane publikacje

Test tanich procesorów AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Intel Core i5-12400F - Który procesor zyskuje więcej na szybkiej pamięci RAM DDR5?

Test tanich procesorów AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Intel Core i5-12400F - Który procesor zyskuje więcej na szybkiej pamięci RAM DDR5?

182
Jaki procesor kupić? Co wybrać w cenie od 400 do 3000 złotych? Lepszy Intel czy AMD? Poradnik zakupowy na listopad 2024

Jaki procesor kupić? Co wybrać w cenie od 400 do 3000 złotych? Lepszy Intel czy AMD? Poradnik zakupowy na listopad 2024

150
Test procesora AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D - Następca AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to najlepszy procesor do gier! Intel ma DUŻY problem

Test procesora AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D - Następca AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to najlepszy procesor do gier! Intel ma DUŻY problem

458
Test procesora Intel Core Ultra 7 258V oraz układu Intel ARC 140V na różnych limitach mocy. Będzie potencjał na handheldy?

Test procesora Intel Core Ultra 7 258V oraz układu Intel ARC 140V na różnych limitach mocy. Będzie potencjał na handheldy?

70
Test procesorów Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 9 9900X - Porównanie wydajności w grach i programach

Test procesorów Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 9 9900X - Porównanie wydajności w grach i programach

252
Liczba komentarzy: 213

Komentarze:

Załaduj komentarze
PurePC na Facebooku
PurePC.pl

PurePC.pl to serwis informacyjny o nowinkach technologicznych, testach sprzętu, porównaniach, telefonach, najgorętszych grach oraz polecanych zestawach komputerowych.

Działamy nieprzerwanie od 2006 roku i wśród portali o tematyce IT jesteśmy jednym z liderów w branży, pozostając jednak w pełni medium niezależnym.

O portalu PurePC
Kontakt z namiRedakcja PurePCReklama u nasRegulaminEuropean Hardware Association
Najważniejsze
Zestawy komputeroweTesty i recenzjeSmartfony i tabletyNotebookiAktualnościPoradnikiForumTest prędkości łacza
Znajdź PurePC na
FacebookTwitterYoutubeRSS
Do góry

Copyright © 2006-2025 PurePC.pl Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone.
x Wydawca serwisu PurePC.pl informuje, że na swoich stronach www stosuje pliki cookies (tzw. ciasteczka). Kliknij zgadzam się, aby ta informacja nie pojawiała się więcej. Kliknij polityka cookies, aby dowiedzieć się więcej, w tym jak zarządzać plikami cookies za pośrednictwem swojej przeglądarki.