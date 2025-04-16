Test karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming 16 GB - Więcej pamięci graficznej, jednak czy proporcjonalnie do wydajności?
Proszę państwa! Nadeszła długo wyczekiwana premiera NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, który zamierza nieco namieszać w segmencie kart graficznych za około 2000 złotych. Właśnie tyle powinny kosztować najtańsze modele posiadające 16 GB pamięci GDDR7, będące jedynym sensownym wyborem w przypadku takiego układu, natomiast warianty dysponujące 8 GB można spokojnie pominąć milczeniem. Jednak w przeciwieństwie do poprzednika, producenci ewidentnie stawiają na konstrukcje z rozszerzonym VRAM, zdecydowanie lepiej wyceniając takie urządzenia na starcie. Pozostaje pytanie czy ogólna wydajność będzie satysfakcjonująca? Dziś sprawdzimy wszystko na przykładzie karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming.
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Architektura NVIDIA Blackwell wprowadza zmodyfikowane bloki SM względem Ada Lovelace, głównie w kontekście budowy shaderów. Poprzednik posiadał 64 jednostki arytmetyczne dla obliczeń FP32 oraz 64 jednostki umożliwiające przeprowadzanie obliczeń FP32 i INT32, natomiast teraz otrzymujemy 128 jednostek arytmetycznych działających w zakresie FP32 i INT32. Blackwell wspiera również funkcję SER, czyli Shader Execution Reordering, umożliwiającą efektywne zarządzanie shaderami w obliczeniach związanych ze śledzeniem promieni. Rdzenie RT 4. generacji potrafią obliczyć dwukrotnie więcej przecięć promieni w porównaniu do rdzeni RT 3. generacji, natomiast zamiast silnika Triangle Intersection wprowadzony został Triangle Cluster, zoptymalizowano pod kątem efektywniejszego wykorzystania technologii Mega Geometry. Usprawniono także rdzenie Tensor 5. generacji, mogące wykonywać obliczenia FP4, a dodatkowo dostarczać części zasobów obliczeniowej do neuronowych shaderów. Nowe jednostki obsługują również Multi Frame Generation, jako najważniejszą nowość techniki DLSS 4. Więcej o architekturze NVIDIA Blackwell możecie przeczytać w osobnym opracowaniu.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti przynosi niewiele zmian w kwestii rdzenia, ale sporo podciągnięto w sekcji pamięci graficznej. Pozostawiono wprawdzie 128-bitową magistralę, ale moduły GDDR7 mocno poprawiły przepustowość. Wersja 16 GB wydaje się także znacznie lepiej wyceniona od 8 GB.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti bazuje na układzie GB206 Blackwell, którego specyfikacja nie przeszła większych modyfikacji względem poprzednika - liczba wszystkich jednostek wykonawczych pozostała zbliżona. Podobnie sprawa wygląda z powierzchnią rdzenia, będącego niespełna ćwiartką układu napędzającego NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, natomiast jeśli spojrzymy wyłącznie na suche liczby, okazuje się jeszcze skromniejszym kawałkiem krzemu. Ponieważ proces technologiczny również pozostawiono po staremu (5 nm TSMC), taktowanie rdzenia graficznego nie wzrosło w sposób znaczący. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti wykorzystuje interfejs PCI-Express 5.0 zamiast 4.0, jednak nadal z szybkością x8, którego przepustowość w praktyce odpowiada PCI-Express 4.0 x16. Podniesieniu uległ niestety współczynnik TDP (165 → 180 W), aczkolwiek o niezbyt imponujące wartości, które spokojnie rozproszą nawet średniej klasy coolery. W kwestii konfiguracji rdzenia faktycznie niewiele się zmieniło, ale zdecydowanie poważniejsze modyfikacje przeszedł inny newralgiczny element - podsystem pamięci graficznej.
|GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|Architektura
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|Rdzeń
|GB206
|AD106
|GA106
|Litografia
|5 nm
|5 nm
|8 nm
|Rozmiar
|181 mm²
|190 mm²
|392 mm²
|Tranzystory
|22 mld
|23 mld
|17 mld
|Jednostki SP
|4608
|4352
|4864
|Jednostki TMU
|144
|136
|152
|Jednostki ROP
|48
|48
|80
|Jednostki RT
|36
|34
|38
|Jednostki AI
|144
|136
|152
|Taktowanie bazowe
|2407 MHz
|2310 MHz
|1410 MHz
|Taktowanie boost
|2572 MHz
|2535 MHz
|1665 MHz
|Taktowanie pamięci
|28000 MHz
|18000 MHz
|14000 MHz
|Ilość pamięci
|16 GB GDDR7
|16 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Szyna pamięci
|128-bit
|128-bit
|256-bit
|Przepustowość
|448 GB/s
|288 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|Interfejs
|PCI-E 5.0 x8
|PCI-E 4.0 x8
|PCI-E 4.0 x16
|Współczynnik TGP
|180 W
|165 W
|200 W
|Cena MSRP
|429 USD
|499 USD
|399 USD
Test wydajności Assassin's Creed Shadows PC - Wymagania sprzętowe to większy problem, niż czarnoskóry samuraj
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti występuje w wersjach posiadających 8 i 16 GB pamięci, podobnie jak poprzednik, aczkolwiek producent zastosował tutaj moduły GDDR7 o taktowaniu 28000 MHz. Nawet przy stosunkowo wąskiej 128-bitowej magistrali przepustowość sięga 448 GB/s, podczas gdy NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti osiągał zaledwie 288 GB/s. Cóż można więcej napisać... nareszcie wyrównano wynik wiekowego NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti :) Ciekawie prezentuje się również polityka cenowa, bowiem modele 8 GB powinny kosztować od 1799 złotych (379 USD), natomiast 16 GB od 1999 złotych (329 USD), co wygląda na promowanie wariantu hojniej wyposażonego. Czyżby w zawoalowany sposób NVIDIA dawała do zrozumienia, że wersja 8 GB jest zupełnie nieopłacalna, dlatego lepiej troszeczkę dopłacić i zostać właścicielem modelu 16 GB? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB startował z poziomu 499 USD, dlatego nie cieszył się wielkim zainteresowaniem, ale sukcesor najwidoczniej stara się poprawić sytuację. Zaraz zobaczycie z jakim skutkiem na przykładzie MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming 16 GB.
