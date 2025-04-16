Zgłoś błąd
Start Artykuły Karty graficzne

Test karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming 16 GB - Więcej pamięci graficznej, jednak czy proporcjonalnie do wydajności?

Sebastian Oktaba | 16-04-2025 15:00 |

Test karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming 16 GB - Więcej pamięci graficznej, jednak czy proporcjonalnie do wydajności?Proszę państwa! Nadeszła długo wyczekiwana premiera NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, który zamierza nieco namieszać w segmencie kart graficznych za około 2000 złotych. Właśnie tyle powinny kosztować najtańsze modele posiadające 16 GB pamięci GDDR7, będące jedynym sensownym wyborem w przypadku takiego układu, natomiast warianty dysponujące 8 GB można spokojnie pominąć milczeniem. Jednak w przeciwieństwie do poprzednika, producenci ewidentnie stawiają na konstrukcje z rozszerzonym VRAM, zdecydowanie lepiej wyceniając takie urządzenia na starcie. Pozostaje pytanie czy ogólna wydajność będzie satysfakcjonująca? Dziś sprawdzimy wszystko na przykładzie karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming.

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Architektura NVIDIA Blackwell wprowadza zmodyfikowane bloki SM względem Ada Lovelace, głównie w kontekście budowy shaderów. Poprzednik posiadał 64 jednostki arytmetyczne dla obliczeń FP32 oraz 64 jednostki umożliwiające przeprowadzanie obliczeń FP32 i INT32, natomiast teraz otrzymujemy 128 jednostek arytmetycznych działających w zakresie FP32 i INT32. Blackwell wspiera również funkcję SER, czyli Shader Execution Reordering, umożliwiającą efektywne zarządzanie shaderami w obliczeniach związanych ze śledzeniem promieni. Rdzenie RT 4. generacji potrafią obliczyć dwukrotnie więcej przecięć promieni w porównaniu do rdzeni RT 3. generacji, natomiast zamiast silnika Triangle Intersection wprowadzony został  Triangle Cluster, zoptymalizowano pod kątem efektywniejszego wykorzystania technologii Mega Geometry. Usprawniono także rdzenie Tensor 5. generacji, mogące wykonywać obliczenia FP4, a dodatkowo dostarczać części zasobów obliczeniowej do neuronowych shaderów. Nowe jednostki obsługują również Multi Frame Generation, jako najważniejszą nowość techniki DLSS 4. Więcej o architekturze NVIDIA Blackwell możecie przeczytać w osobnym opracowaniu

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti przynosi niewiele zmian w kwestii rdzenia, ale sporo podciągnięto w sekcji pamięci graficznej. Pozostawiono wprawdzie 128-bitową magistralę, ale moduły GDDR7 mocno poprawiły przepustowość. Wersja 16 GB wydaje się także znacznie lepiej wyceniona od 8 GB.

Test karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming 16 GB - Więcej pamięci graficznej, jednak czy proporcjonalnie do wydajności? [nc1]

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti bazuje na układzie GB206 Blackwell, którego specyfikacja nie przeszła większych modyfikacji względem poprzednika - liczba wszystkich jednostek wykonawczych pozostała zbliżona. Podobnie sprawa wygląda z powierzchnią rdzenia, będącego niespełna ćwiartką układu napędzającego NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, natomiast jeśli spojrzymy wyłącznie na suche liczby, okazuje się jeszcze skromniejszym kawałkiem krzemu. Ponieważ proces technologiczny również pozostawiono po staremu (5 nm TSMC), taktowanie rdzenia graficznego nie wzrosło w sposób znaczący. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti wykorzystuje interfejs PCI-Express 5.0 zamiast 4.0, jednak nadal z szybkością x8, którego przepustowość w praktyce odpowiada PCI-Express 4.0 x16. Podniesieniu uległ niestety współczynnik TDP (165 → 180 W), aczkolwiek o niezbyt imponujące wartości, które spokojnie rozproszą nawet średniej klasy coolery. W kwestii konfiguracji rdzenia faktycznie niewiele się zmieniło, ale zdecydowanie poważniejsze modyfikacje przeszedł inny newralgiczny element - podsystem pamięci graficznej. 

  GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
Architektura Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere
Rdzeń GB206 AD106 GA106
Litografia 5 nm 5 nm 8 nm
Rozmiar 181 mm² 190 mm² 392 mm²
Tranzystory 22 mld 23 mld 17 mld
Jednostki SP 4608 4352 4864
Jednostki TMU 144 136 152
Jednostki ROP 48 48 80
Jednostki RT 36 34 38
Jednostki AI 144 136 152
Taktowanie bazowe 2407 MHz 2310 MHz 1410 MHz
Taktowanie boost 2572 MHz 2535 MHz 1665 MHz
Taktowanie pamięci 28000 MHz 18000 MHz 14000 MHz
Ilość pamięci 16 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6
Szyna pamięci 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit
Przepustowość 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 448 GB/s
Interfejs PCI-E 5.0 x8 PCI-E 4.0 x8 PCI-E 4.0 x16
Współczynnik TGP 180 W 165 W 200 W
Cena MSRP 429 USD 499 USD 399 USD

Test wydajności Assassin's Creed Shadows PC - Wymagania sprzętowe to większy problem, niż czarnoskóry samuraj

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti występuje w wersjach posiadających 8 i 16 GB pamięci, podobnie jak poprzednik, aczkolwiek producent zastosował tutaj moduły GDDR7 o taktowaniu 28000 MHz. Nawet przy stosunkowo wąskiej 128-bitowej magistrali przepustowość sięga 448 GB/s, podczas gdy NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti osiągał zaledwie 288 GB/s. Cóż można więcej napisać... nareszcie wyrównano wynik wiekowego NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti :) Ciekawie prezentuje się również polityka cenowa, bowiem modele 8 GB powinny kosztować od 1799 złotych (379 USD), natomiast 16 GB od 1999 złotych (329 USD), co wygląda na promowanie wariantu hojniej wyposażonego. Czyżby w zawoalowany sposób NVIDIA dawała do zrozumienia, że wersja 8 GB jest zupełnie nieopłacalna, dlatego lepiej troszeczkę dopłacić i zostać właścicielem modelu 16 GB? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB startował z poziomu 499 USD, dlatego nie cieszył się wielkim zainteresowaniem, ale sukcesor najwidoczniej stara się poprawić sytuację. Zaraz zobaczycie z jakim skutkiem na przykładzie MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming 16 GB.

Sebastian Oktaba

