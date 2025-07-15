Test karty graficznej PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Klasyczna konstrukcja bez podświetlenia i fajerwerków. W rozsądnej cenie
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wstęp
- 2 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Budowa
- 3 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Miejsca pomiarowe
- 4 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Platforma sprzętowa
- 5 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / 1920x1080
- 6 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / 2560x1440
- 7 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / 3840x2160
- 8 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / 1920x1080
- 9 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / 2560x1440
- 10 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / 3840x2160
- 11 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / 1920x1080
- 12 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / 2560x1440
- 13 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / 3840x2160
- 14 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 1920x1080
- 15 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 2560x1440
- 16 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 3840x2160
- 17 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / 1920x1080
- 18 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / 2560x1440
- 19 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / 3840x2160
- 20 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Ghost of Tsushima / 1920x1080
- 21 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Ghost of Tsushima / 2560x1440
- 22 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Ghost of Tsushima / 3840x2160
- 23 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / 1920x1080
- 24 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / 2560x1440
- 25 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / 3840x2160
- 26 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Indiana Jones / 1920x1080
- 27 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Indiana Jones / 2560x1440
- 28 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Indiana Jones / 3840x2160
- 29 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / 1920x1080
- 30 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / 2560x1440
- 31 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / 3840x2160
- 32 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - STALKER 2 / 1920x1080
- 33 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - STALKER 2 / 2560x1440
- 34 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - STALKER 2 / 3840x2160
- 35 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Starfield / 1920x1080
- 36 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Starfield / 2560x1440
- 37 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Starfield / 3840x2160
- 38 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / 1920x1080
- 39 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / 2560x1440
- 40 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / 3840x2160
- 41 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - The Last of Us / 1920x1080
- 42 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - The Last of Us / 2560x1440
- 43 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - The Last of Us / 3840x2160
- 44 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 1920x1080
- 45 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 2560x1440
- 46 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 3840x2160
- 47 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / RT / 1920x1080
- 48 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / RT / 2560x1440
- 49 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / RT / 3840x2160
- 50 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 1920x1080
- 51 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 2560x1440
- 52 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 3840x2160
- 53 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 1920x1080
- 54 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 2560x1440
- 55 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 3840x2160
- 56 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / RT / 1920x1080
- 57 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / RT / 2560x1440
- 58 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / RT / 3840x2160
- 59 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 1920x1080
- 60 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 2560x1440
- 61 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 3840x2160
- 62 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 1920x1080
- 63 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 2560x1440
- 64 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 3840x2160
- 65 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 1920x1080
- 66 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 2560x1440
- 67 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 3840x2160
- 68 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 1920x1080
- 69 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 2560x1440
- 70 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 3840x2160
- 71 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 1920x1080
- 72 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 2560x1440
- 73 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 3840x2160
- 74 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 1920x1080
- 75 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 2560x1440
- 76 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 3840x2160
- 77 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / Input Lag
- 78 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Aplikacje kreatywne
- 79 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Pobór mocy
- 80 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Temperatura GPU
- 81 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Temperatura VRAM
- 82 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Pomiar głośności
- 83 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Overclocking
- 84 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 1920x1080
- 85 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 2560x1440
- 86 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 3840x2160
- 87 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 1920x1080 / RT
- 88 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 2560x1440 / RT
- 89 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 3840x2160 / RT
- 90 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Podsumowanie
Upłynęło już trochę czasu od premiery karty graficznej NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, sytuacja rynkowa zdążyła się uspokoić i przybyło rozsądnie wycenionych modeli, wśród których wartym zainteresowania jest chociażby PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Elegancka konstrukcja pozbawiona podświetlenia, dysponująca coolerem z trzema wentylatorami oraz metalowym backplate, to połączenie mogące usatysfakcjonować większość klienteli. Jeśli do powyższego dołożylibyśmy jeszcze akceptowalne temperatury plus przyzwoitą kulturę pracy systemu chłodzenia, wówczas PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti może okazać się naprawdę ciekawym wyborem... Tylko czy rzeczywiście zaoferuje wszystko razem? Pozostaje sprawdzić jak sobie poradzi...
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Architektura NVIDIA Blackwell wprowadza zmodyfikowane bloki SM względem Ada Lovelace, głównie w kontekście budowy shaderów. Poprzednik posiadał 64 jednostki arytmetyczne dla obliczeń FP32 oraz 64 jednostki umożliwiające przeprowadzanie obliczeń FP32 i INT32, natomiast teraz otrzymujemy 128 jednostek arytmetycznych działających w zakresie FP32 i INT32. Blackwell wspiera również funkcję SER, czyli Shader Execution Reordering, umożliwiającą efektywne zarządzanie shaderami w obliczeniach związanych ze śledzeniem promieni. Rdzenie RT 4. generacji potrafią obliczyć dwukrotnie więcej przecięć promieni w porównaniu do rdzeni RT 3. generacji, natomiast zamiast silnika Triangle Intersection wprowadzony został Triangle Cluster, zoptymalizowano pod kątem efektywniejszego wykorzystania technologii Mega Geometry. Usprawniono także rdzenie Tensor 5. generacji, mogące wykonywać obliczenia FP4, a dodatkowo dostarczać części zasobów obliczeniowej do neuronowych shaderów. Nowe jednostki obsługują również Multi Frame Generation, jako najważniejszą nowość techniki DLSS 4. Więcej o architekturze NVIDIA Blackwell możecie przeczytać w osobnym opracowaniu.
PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti jest jednym z tańszych modeli z takim układem graficznym GB203 Blackwell, zarazem będąc solidnie i estetycznie wykonanym. Bez podświetlenia, fajerwerków i innych dodatków.
Podstawowa rodzina kart graficznych PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti nie doczekała się żadnej fikuśnej nazwy, chociaż wcześniej producent potrafił stosować wyjątkowo długie kombinacje m.,in. XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB. Wyglądało to trochę pompatycznie i komicznie, ale najwyraźniej marketingowcy w momencie premiery Blackwelli postanowili się opamiętać. Nienazwana seria obejmuje tak naprawdę cztery warianty GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, bowiem obok standardowego modelu, który występuje również w edycji symbolicznie podkręconej, dołożono jeszcze dwa kolejne PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ARGB (Basic / OC). Główne różnice między tymi wersjami, pomijając rzecz jasna taktowania, to podświetlenie. PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ARGB posiada takie elementy rozmieszczone na maskownicy wentylatorów, górnej pokrywie i backplate, natomiast PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti jest całkowicie wygaszony. Wymiary urządzeń są jednak identyczne, podobnie jak wszystkie cechy konstrukcyjne oraz zawartość opakowania.
|GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|Architektura
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ada Lovelace
|Rdzeń
|GB203
|AD103
|AD104
|Litografia
|5 nm
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Rozmiar
|378 mm²
|379 mm²
|294 mm²
|Tranzystory
|46 mld
|46 mld
|36 mld
|Jednostki SP
|8960
|8448
|7680
|Jednostki TMU
|280
|264
|240
|Jednostki ROP
|96
|96
|80
|Jednostki RT
|70
|66
|60
|Jednostki AI
|280
|264
|240
|Taktowanie bazowe
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|2310 MHz
|Taktowanie boost
|2450 MHz
|2610 MHz
|2610 MHz
|Taktowanie pamięci
|28000 MHz
|21000 MHz
|21000 MHz
|Ilość pamięci
|16 GB GDDR7
|16 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|Szyna pamięci
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|Przepustowość
|896 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|504 GB/s
|Interfejs
|PCI-E 5.0 x16
|PCI-E 4.0 x16
|PCI-E 4.0 x16
|Współczynnik TGP
|300 W
|285 W
|285 W
|Cena MSRP
|749 USD
|799 USD
|799 USD
Jaka karta graficzna do gier? Kupić AMD Radeon czy NVIDIA GeForce? Polecane karty graficzne na czerwiec 2025
PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti pracuje z bazowym taktowaniem 2300 MHz i deklarowanym 2450 MHz w trybie GPU Boost, jednak w rzeczywistości osiąga znacznie wyższe wartości. Podczas testów obciążeniowych częstotliwość rdzenia utrzymywała się w okolicy 2800 MHz. Pamięci GDDR7 działają na standardowych 28000 MHz, żaden producent nawet w najbardziej wyczynowych konstrukcjach nie zdecydował się podnieść taktowania modułów. PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti dysponuje oczywiście 16 GB na 256-bitowej magistrali oraz wykorzystuje interfejs PCI-Express 5.0 x16. Warto jeszcze wspomnieć, że recenzowaną kartę graficzną łatwo pomylić z modelem PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Triple Fan Plus, cechującym się podobnym wyglądem lecz grubszym chłodzeniem, który również występuje w wersji podświetlonej ARGB. Bohater niniejszego testu (VCG5070T16TFXPB1) w chwili pisania tego materiału powinien kosztować około 3699 złotych
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- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wstęp
- 2 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Budowa
- 3 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Miejsca pomiarowe
- 4 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Platforma sprzętowa
- 5 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / 1920x1080
- 6 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / 2560x1440
- 7 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / 3840x2160
- 8 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / 1920x1080
- 9 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / 2560x1440
- 10 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / 3840x2160
- 11 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / 1920x1080
- 12 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / 2560x1440
- 13 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / 3840x2160
- 14 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 1920x1080
- 15 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 2560x1440
- 16 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 3840x2160
- 17 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / 1920x1080
- 18 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / 2560x1440
- 19 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / 3840x2160
- 20 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Ghost of Tsushima / 1920x1080
- 21 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Ghost of Tsushima / 2560x1440
- 22 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Ghost of Tsushima / 3840x2160
- 23 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / 1920x1080
- 24 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / 2560x1440
- 25 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / 3840x2160
- 26 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Indiana Jones / 1920x1080
- 27 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Indiana Jones / 2560x1440
- 28 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Indiana Jones / 3840x2160
- 29 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / 1920x1080
- 30 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / 2560x1440
- 31 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / 3840x2160
- 32 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - STALKER 2 / 1920x1080
- 33 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - STALKER 2 / 2560x1440
- 34 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - STALKER 2 / 3840x2160
- 35 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Starfield / 1920x1080
- 36 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Starfield / 2560x1440
- 37 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Starfield / 3840x2160
- 38 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / 1920x1080
- 39 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / 2560x1440
- 40 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / 3840x2160
- 41 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - The Last of Us / 1920x1080
- 42 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - The Last of Us / 2560x1440
- 43 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - The Last of Us / 3840x2160
- 44 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 1920x1080
- 45 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 2560x1440
- 46 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 3840x2160
- 47 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / RT / 1920x1080
- 48 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / RT / 2560x1440
- 49 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Alan Wake II / RT / 3840x2160
- 50 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 1920x1080
- 51 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 2560x1440
- 52 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 3840x2160
- 53 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 1920x1080
- 54 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 2560x1440
- 55 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 3840x2160
- 56 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / RT / 1920x1080
- 57 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / RT / 2560x1440
- 58 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Dying Light 2 / RT / 3840x2160
- 59 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 1920x1080
- 60 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 2560x1440
- 61 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 3840x2160
- 62 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 1920x1080
- 63 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 2560x1440
- 64 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 3840x2160
- 65 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 1920x1080
- 66 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 2560x1440
- 67 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 3840x2160
- 68 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 1920x1080
- 69 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 2560x1440
- 70 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 3840x2160
- 71 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 1920x1080
- 72 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 2560x1440
- 73 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 3840x2160
- 74 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 1920x1080
- 75 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 2560x1440
- 76 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 3840x2160
- 77 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / Input Lag
- 78 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Aplikacje kreatywne
- 79 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Pobór mocy
- 80 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Temperatura GPU
- 81 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Temperatura VRAM
- 82 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Pomiar głośności
- 83 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Overclocking
- 84 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 1920x1080
- 85 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 2560x1440
- 86 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 3840x2160
- 87 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 1920x1080 / RT
- 88 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 2560x1440 / RT
- 89 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Sumaryczna wydajność / 3840x2160 / RT
- 90 - Test PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - Podsumowanie