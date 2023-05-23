Platforma Max debiutuje w USA i zastępuje usługę HBO Max - nowa aplikacja w końcu przeprasza się z jakością 4K
Kilka miesięcy temu korporacja Warner Bros. Discovery ogłosiła pierwsze szczegóły dotyczące nowej platformy VOD - Max - która zostanie udostępniona w maju 2023 roku na terytorium USA. Usługa Max łączy w sobie treści od HBO Max oraz Discovery+, tworząc w ten sposób jedną większą platformę. Dzisiaj w końcu Max debiutuje w Stanach, dzięki czemu poznaliśmy sporo nowych informacji o usłudze. Najciekawszą chyba będzie to, że Warner Bros w końcu przeprosi się z jakością 4K i Max pod tym względem nie będzie tak mocno w tyle jak dotychczasowe platformy przedsiębiorstwa.
VOD Max zastępuje dotychczasowe HBO Max oraz Discovery+ na terenie USA. U nas Max pojawi się w 2024 roku, jednak już teraz możemy zobaczyć zmiany względem wcześniejszych platform.
Max to nowa platforma, która ruszyła dzisiaj w USA, a w kolejnych miesiącach będzie stopniowo debiutować na kolejnych rynkach. Usługa oferowana jest w trzech planach abonamentowych: Podstawowy, Standardowy oraz Premium. Pierwszy z nich jest najtańszy (9,99 USD miesięcznie) i tylko w nim reklamy są obowiązkowe. W pozostałych dwóch VOD oferowany jest bez żadnych reklam. Najniższy oraz środkowy pakiet umożliwiają oglądanie w jakości Full HD wraz z dźwiękiem Dolby Digital 5.1. Podstawowy nie oferuje opcji pobierania treści na urządzenia mobilne, z kolei Standardowy jest ograniczony do 30 pobrań. W obu wspomnianych pakietach, oglądanie treści jest możliwe na dwóch urządzeniach jednocześnie.
|Plan abonamentu
|Cena, jakość
|Podstawowy (basic, lite)
|9,99 USD (miesiąc) / 99,99 USD (rok)
Reklamy, dwa urządzenia jednocześnie, jakość 1080p, brak możliwości pobierania, Dolby Digital 5.1
|Standardowy
|15,99 USD (miesiąc) / 149,99 USD (rok)
Brak reklam, dwa urządzenia jednocześnie, jakość 1080p, 30 pobrań miesięcznie, Dolby Digital 5.1
|Premium
|19,99 USD (miesiąc) / 199,99 USD (rok)
Brak reklam, cztery urządzenia jednocześnie, jakość do 4K, 100 pobrań miesięcznie, Dolby Atmos (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Najwięcej oferuje pakiet Premium w cenie 19,99 USD miesięcznie. Tutaj otrzymujemy możliwość oglądania w jakości do 4K z HDR10 / Dolby Vision oraz z systemem audio Dolby Atmos (bazującym na stratnym formacie Dolby Digital Plus 7.1). Pakiet Premium oferuje możliwość 100 pobrań miesięcznie na urządzenia mobilne. W przeciwieństwie do HBO Max, nowy Max znacznie szerzej wchodzi w obsługę formatu 4K, dzięki czemu w USA na start otrzymujemy 220 pozycji w tej jakości, zarówno filmy (nowe i klasyczne, tj. Cassablanca, Mechaniczna Pomarańcza, wszystkie filmy z serii The Matrix, Władca Pierścieni - wersje kinowe i reżyserskie czy trylogię Hobbit) jak i seriale (oprócz Gry o Tron, Rodu Smoka i The Last of Us, w 4K otrzymamy m.in. Sukcesję, Barry'ego, Chernobyl, Euforię czy Peacemakera). Max, choć wykorzystuje bardzo podobny interfejs użytkownika jak HBO Max, jest zupełnie nową aplikacją, toteż wymagane jest jej wcześniejsze pobranie.
|Jakość
|Tytuł produkcji
|4K Ultra HD + HDR10 / Dolby Vision
|2001: A Space Odyssey
2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy
8-Bit Christmas
A Christmas Mystery
A Christmas Story Christmas
A Clockwork Orange
A Hollywood Christmas
Ahir Shah: Dots
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words
Amy
And Just Like That... The Documentary
And Just Like That...
Antlers
Aquaman
Argo
Avenue 5
Bad Education
Barbarian
Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 dostępne od 23 czerwca
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition
Betty
Big Little Lies
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart
C.B. Strike
Casablanca
Catherine the Great
Chernobyl
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?
Coastal Elites
Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show
Cry Macho
DC League of Super-Pets
Death on the Nile
DMZ
Don’t Worry Darling
Dune
East of Eden
Edge of Tomorrow
Elvis
Empire of Light
Euphoria
Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always
Expecting Amy
Fahrenheit 451
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
Father of the Bride
Free Guy
Friends: The Reunion
From the Earth to the Moon
Game of Thrones
Gaming Wall St
Garcia!
Giant
Godzilla
Godzilla vs. Kong
Goodfellas
Gossip Girl
Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy
Hacks
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter And The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults
His Dark Materials
Holiday Harmony
House of the Dragon
House Party
I Hate Suzie
In the Heights
Industry
Irma Vep
It Chapter Two
It’s a Sin
Joker
Judas and the Black Messiah
Julia
Justice League
Kimi
King Richard
Kong: Skull Island
Landscapers
Lizzo: Live in Concert
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Version)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Version) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Version)
Love, Lizzo
Lovecraft Country
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty
Magic Mike
Malcolm X
Malignant
Man of Steel
Mare of Easttown
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Resurrections
The Matrix Revolutions
Menudo: Forever Young
Mortal Kombat
Mosaic
Moses Storm: Trash White
My Brilliant Friend
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood Native Son
No Sudden Move
Ocean’s Eleven
Oslo
Our Flag Means Death
Peacemaker
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler
Perry Mason
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Rain Dogs
Rap Sh!t
Reminiscence
Rio Bravo
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Rose Matafeo: Horndog
Santa Camp
Scenes from a Marriage
Scoob!
See How They Run
Selena + Chef
Sex and the City
Sharp Objects
Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Shazam!
Singin’ in the Rain
Sort Of
Soul of America
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Starstruck
Station Eleven
Succession (S1-S3) *S4 od 30 czerwca
Suicide Squad
Superman: The Movie
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
Take Out with Lisa Ling
That Damn Michael Che
The Baby
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
The Big Brunch
The Big Shot with Bethenny
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
The Bridge
The Captive
The Climb
The Conjuring
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
The Deuce
The Fallout
The Fastest Woman on Earth
The Flight Attendant
The Gilded Age
The Girl Before
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The King’s Man
The Last of Us
The LEGO Movie
The Little Things
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
The Many Saints of Newark
The Matrix
The Menu
The New Pope
The Night House
The Nun
The Plot Against America
The Righteous Gemstones
The Sex Lives of College Girls
The Soul of America
The Staircase
The Suicide Squad
The Survivor
The Third Day
The Tourist
The Undoing
The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin
The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium
The White Lotus
The Wizard of Oz
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Titans
Tom & Jerry
Wahl Street
Watchmen
We Are Who We Are
We Own This City
West Side Story (2021)
White House Plumbers
Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty
Wonder Woman (2017)
Wonder Woman 1984
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray