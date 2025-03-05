Test karty graficznej MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Chłodzenie na miarę oczekiwań? Founders Edition może pozazdrościć
- SPIS TREŚCI -
- 1 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wstęp
- 2 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Budowa i wyposażenie
- 3 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Miejsca pomiarowe
- 4 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Platforma sprzętowa
- 5 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Alan Wake II / 1920x1080
- 6 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Alan Wake II / 2560x1440
- 7 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Alan Wake II / 3840x2160
- 8 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Black Myth Wukong / 1920x1080
- 9 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Black Myth Wukong / 2560x1440
- 10 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Black Myth Wukong / 3840x2160
- 11 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / 1920x1080
- 12 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / 2560x1440
- 13 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / 3840x2160
- 14 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 1920x1080
- 15 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 2560x1440
- 16 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dragon Age: The Veilguard / 3840x2160
- 17 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dying Light 2 / 1920x1080
- 18 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dying Light 2 / 2560x1440
- 19 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dying Light 2 / 3840x2160
- 20 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Ghost of Tsushima / 1920x1080
- 21 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Ghost of Tsushima / 2560x1440
- 22 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Ghost of Tsushima / 3840x2160
- 23 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Hogwarts Legacy / 1920x1080
- 24 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Hogwarts Legacy / 2560x1440
- 25 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Hogwarts Legacy / 3840x2160
- 26 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Indiana Jones / 1920x1080
- 27 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Indiana Jones / 2560x1440
- 28 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Indiana Jones / 3840x2160
- 29 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Silent Hill 2 / 1920x1080
- 30 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Silent Hill 2 / 2560x1440
- 31 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Silent Hill 2 / 3840x2160
- 32 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - STALKER 2 / 1920x1080
- 33 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - STALKER 2 / 2560x1440
- 34 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - STALKER 2 / 3840x2160
- 35 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Starfield / 1920x1080
- 36 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Starfield / 2560x1440
- 37 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Starfield / 3840x2160
- 38 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Star Wars Outlaws / 1920x1080
- 39 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Star Wars Outlaws / 2560x1440
- 40 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Star Wars Outlaws / 3840x2160
- 41 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - The Last of Us / 1920x1080
- 42 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - The Last of Us / 2560x1440
- 43 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - The Last of Us / 3840x2160
- 44 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 1920x1080
- 45 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 2560x1440
- 46 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / 3840x2160
- 47 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Alan Wake II / RT / 1920x1080
- 48 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Alan Wake II / RT / 2560x1440
- 49 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Alan Wake II / RT / 3840x2160
- 50 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 1920x1080
- 51 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 2560x1440
- 52 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Black Myth Wukong / RT / 3840x2160
- 53 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 1920x1080
- 54 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 2560x1440
- 55 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / RT / 3840x2160
- 56 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dying Light 2 / RT / 1920x1080
- 57 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dying Light 2 / RT / 2560x1440
- 58 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Dying Light 2 / RT / 3840x2160
- 59 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 1920x1080
- 60 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 2560x1440
- 61 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Hogwarts Legacy / RT / 3840x2160
- 62 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 1920x1080
- 63 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 2560x1440
- 64 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Silent Hill 2 / RT / 3840x2160
- 65 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 1920x1080
- 66 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 2560x1440
- 67 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Star Wars Outlaws / RT / 3840x2160
- 68 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 1920x1080
- 69 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 2560x1440
- 70 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon / RT / 3840x2160
- 71 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 1920x1080
- 72 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 2560x1440
- 73 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / FG / 3840x2160
- 74 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 1920x1080
- 75 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 2560x1440
- 76 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / 3840x2160
- 77 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Cyberpunk 2077 / PT / DLSS / MFG / Input Lag
- 78 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Aplikacje kreatywne
- 79 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Pobór mocy
- 80 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Temperatura GPU
- 81 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Temperatura VRAM
- 82 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Pomiar głośności
- 83 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Overclocking
- 84 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Sumaryczna wydajność / 1920x1080
- 85 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Sumaryczna wydajność / 2560x1440
- 86 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Sumaryczna wydajność / 3840x2160
- 87 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Sumaryczna wydajność / 1920x1080 / RT
- 88 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Sumaryczna wydajność / 2560x1440 / RT
- 89 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Sumaryczna wydajność / 3840x2160 / RT
- 90 - MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio - Podsumowanie
Wczoraj mogliście przeczytać premierową recenzję karty graficznej NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition, która pod względem wydajności wypadła jak wypadła, ale równie zaskakująca okazała się kultura pracy. Systemy chłodzenia NVIDII zazwyczaj wysoko zawieszały poprzeczkę, utrudniając zabłyśnięcie konstrukcjom autorskim, jednak tym razem nadarzyła się idealna okazja do poprawienia fabryki. Dzisiaj na warsztat weźmiemy MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio, będące wcale nie najdroższym modelem w ofercie producenta, ale bezsprzecznie solidnie wyposażonym. Sprawdźmy jak zmiana coolera wpłynęła na poziom temperatur i głośność, które w wykonaniu Founders Edition pozostawiały sporo do życzenia.
Autor: Sebastian Oktaba
Architektura NVIDIA Blackwell wprowadza zmodyfikowane bloki SM względem Ada Lovelace, głównie w kontekście budowy shaderów. Poprzednik posiadał 64 jednostki arytmetyczne dla obliczeń FP32 oraz 64 jednostki umożliwiające przeprowadzanie obliczeń FP32 i INT32, natomiast teraz otrzymujemy 128 jednostek arytmetycznych działających w zakresie FP32 i INT32. Blackwell wspiera również funkcję SER, czyli Shader Execution Reordering, umożliwiającą efektywne zarządzanie shaderami w obliczeniach związanych ze śledzeniem promieni. Rdzenie RT 4. generacji potrafią obliczyć dwukrotnie więcej przecięć promieni w porównaniu do rdzeni RT 3. generacji, natomiast zamiast silnika Triangle Intersection wprowadzony został Triangle Cluster, zoptymalizowano pod kątem efektywniejszego wykorzystania technologii Mega Geometry. Usprawniono także rdzenie Tensor 5. generacji, mogące wykonywać obliczenia FP4, a dodatkowo dostarczać części zasobów obliczeniowej do neuronowych shaderów. Nowe jednostki obsługują również Multi Frame Generation, jako najważniejszą nowość techniki DLSS 4. Więcej o architekturze NVIDIA Blackwell możecie przeczytać w osobnym opracowaniu.
MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio to klasyczny niereferencyjny model z trzema wentylatorami, metalowym backplate i odrobiną RGB. Miejmy nadzieję, że będzie w stanie okiełznać temperatury i poziom głośności.
Chociaż NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition wygląda jak modele GeForce RTX 5090 / GeForce RTX 5080, ponieważ zachował stylistykę starszego rodzeństwa, okazuje się urządzeniem znacznie mniejszym. Skutkiem powyższego powierzchnia oddawania ciepła i średnica wentylatorów również zostały zredukowane, co niezbyt dobrze wpłynęło na temperatury komponentów oraz poziom głośności. Konstruktorzy niereferencyjnych kart graficznych zapewne otworzyli szampany, przygotowując własne warianty najsłabszego Blackwella, wśród których znalazł się omawiany MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio. Producent podniósł bazowe taktowanie rdzenia ze standardowych 2160 MHz do poziomu 2325 MHz, niemniej GPU Boost wynosi przeważnie 2760 MHz - jest niemal identyczny jak Founders Edition. Wzrostu wydajności nie należy zatem oczekiwać, pomimo znaczka OC umieszczonego na opakowaniu. W przypadku MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio ważniejszy okazuje się jednak system chłodzenia, który powinien zapewnić znacznie niższe temperatury i pozwolić uszom odpocząć podczas grania.
|GeForce RTX 5070
|GeForce RTX 4070
|GeForce RTX 4070 Super
|Architektura
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ada Lovelace
|Rdzeń
|GB205
|AD104
|AD104
|Litografia
|5 nm
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Rozmiar
|263 mm²
|294 mm²
|294 mm²
|Tranzystory
|31 mld
|36 mld
|36 mld
|Jednostki SP
|6144
|5888
|7168
|Jednostki TMU
|192
|184
|224
|Jednostki ROP
|80
|64
|80
|Jednostki RT
|48
|46
|56
|Jednostki AI
|192
|184
|224
|Taktowanie bazowe
|2160 MHz
|1920 MHz
|1980 MHz
|Taktowanie boost
|2510 MHz
|2475 MHz
|2475 MHz
|Taktowanie pamięci
|28000 MHz
|21000 MHz
|21000 MHz
|Ilość pamięci
|12 GB GDDR7
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|Szyna pamięci
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|Przepustowość
|672 GB/s
|504 GB/s
|504 GB/s
|Interfejs
|PCI-E 5.0 x16
|PCI-E 4.0 x16
|PCI-E 4.0 x16
|Współczynnik TGP
|250 W
|200 W
|220 W
|Cena MSRP
|549 USD
|599 USD
|599 USD
MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk WiFi i MSI MAG B850 Tomahawk MAX WiFi - Dobrze wycenione i wyposażone płyty główne AM5
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 napędza rdzeń trzykrotnie mniejszy od układu graficznego stosowanego w NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, toteż wewnątrz upchnięto trzykrotnie mniej tranzystorów. Ostatecznie specyfikacja techniczna rdzenia GB205 obejmuje 6144 jednostek CUDA, 192 jednostki teksturujące, 80 jednostek ROP, 48 jednostki przyspieszające RT oraz 192 jednostki Tensor (AI). Oczywiście, dokonano tutaj usprawnień względem architektury Ada Lovelace. Pozostałe zmiany dotyczą podsystemu pamięci, aczkolwiek na pokładzie pozostało 12 GB pracujące na 192-bitowej magistrali, tylko zamiast modułów GDDR6X wprowadzono GDDR7. Wykorzystanie nowszego standardu pozwoliło znacznie podnieść częstotliwość pamięci (21000 → 28000 MHz), zwiększając zarazem przepustowość niewiele ustępującą teraz NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. Wyraźnemu podniesieniu uległo natomiast TGP (200 → 250 W), dlatego autorskie systemy chłodzenia nareszcie zyskają okazję do pokazania co potrafią. Sugerowana cena NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition wynosi 549 USD, oznaczając w naszych warunkach 2849 złotych, podczas gdy MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio powinien kosztować 3369 złotych.
