Test karty graficznej ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 ROG Astral OC - Gigantyczna i świetnie się podkręca. Cena jest jednak ko(s)miczna

Emocje po premierze NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition jeszcze nie zdążyły wygasnąć (hehe), jednak to dopiero początek zmasowanej ofensywy Zielonych, którą zamierzają kontynuować wersje niereferencyjne. Dzisiaj przedstawiam Wam prawdziwego potwora w postaci ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 ROG Astral OC, będącego najwyżej pozycjonowanym modelem wśród konwencjonalnych konstrukcji. Karta graficzna jest gigantycznych rozmiarów, posiada system chłodzenia z czterema wentylatorami i kosztuje mnóstwo pieniędzy. Czy dostajemy najlepszego niereferenta? Jeszcze za wcześnie na ferowanie podobnych wyroków, ale bezsprzecznie będzie to bardzo mocny kandydat do zajęcia najwyższej pozycji na podium...

Autor: Sebastian Oktaba

Architektura NVIDIA Blackwell wprowadza zmodyfikowane bloki SM względem Ada Lovelace, głównie w kontekście budowy shaderów. Poprzednik posiadał 64 jednostki arytmetyczne dla obliczeń FP32 oraz 64 jednostki umożliwiające przeprowadzanie obliczeń FP32 i INT32, natomiast teraz otrzymujemy 128 jednostek arytmetycznych działających w zakresie FP32 i INT32. Blackwell wspiera również funkcję SER, czyli Shader Execution Reordering, umożliwiającą efektywne zarządzanie shaderami w obliczeniach związanych ze śledzeniem promieni. Rdzenie RT 4. generacji potrafią obliczyć dwukrotnie więcej przecięć promieni w porównaniu do rdzeni RT 3. generacji, natomiast zamiast silnika Triangle Intersection wprowadzony został Triangle Cluster, zoptymalizowano pod kątem efektywniejszego wykorzystania technologii Mega Geometry. Usprawniono także rdzenie Tensor 5. generacji, mogące wykonywać obliczenia FP4, a dodatkowo dostarczać części zasobów obliczeniowej do neuronowych shaderów. Nowe jednostki obsługują również Multi Frame Generation, jako najważniejszą nowość techniki DLSS 4. Więcej o architekturze NVIDIA Blackwell możecie przeczytać w osobnym opracowaniu.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 ROG Astral w wersji podkręconej, to najszybsza odmiana słabszego Blackwella z chłodzeniem powietrznym. Wariant ten posiada cztery wentylatory i osiąga sporo wyższe zegary od Foundersa...

Rodzina ROG Astral to nowość wprowadzona do oferty ASUS razem z Blackwellami, która występuje wyłącznie w wyższych seriach obejmujących GeForce RTX 5080 i GeForce RTX 5090, zastępując modele ROG Strix dostępne teraz w niższych segmentach. Stylistycznie ROG Astral przypomina właśnie generację poprzednią ROG Strix, jednak wygląda bardziej dostojnie i masywnie, zachowując stosunkowo prostą maskownicę systemu chłodzenia. Cechą charakterystyczną konstrukcji jest czwarty wentylator wyciągający, który został trwale wkomponowany w backplate. Podobny zabieg NVIDIA stosowała wcześniej w swoich Founders Edition, co powinno usprawnić proces rozpraszania ciepła. Urządzenie jest potężnych rozmiarów i potrzebuje naprawdę przestronnej obudowy, zajmuje bowiem cztery miejsca, a musi przecież jeszcze skądś zasysać chłodne powietrze. ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 ROG Astral OC otrzymał szereg ulepszeń konstrukcyjnych, zwłaszcza w obrębie systemu chłodzenia, które najlepiej będzie sprawdzić w praktyce - tutaj odsyłam do sekcji pomiarów głośności oraz temperatur.

GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 GeForce RTX 3080 Architektura Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere Rdzeń GB203 AD103 GA102 Litografia 5 nm 5 nm 8 nm Rozmiar 378 mm² 379 mm² 628 mm² Tranzystory 46 mld 46 mld 28 mld Jednostki SP 10752 9728 8704 Jednostki TMU 336 304 272 Jednostki ROP 128 112 96 Jednostki RT 84 76 68 Jednostki AI 336 304 272 Taktowanie bazowe 2295 MHz 2205 MHz 1440 MHz Taktowanie boost 2620 MHz 2505 MHz 1710 MHz Taktowanie pamięci 30000 MHz 22400 MHz 19000 MHz Ilość pamięci 16 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDD6X 10 GB GDDR6X Szyna pamięci 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit Przepustowość 960 GB/s 717 GB/s 760 GB/s Interfejs PCI-E 5.0 x16 PCI-E 4.0 x16 PCI-E 4.0 x16 Współczynnik TGP 360 W 320 W 320 W Cena MSRP 999 USD 1199 USD 699 USD

ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 ROG Astral OC został fabrycznie podkręcony oraz dysponuje dwoma układami BIOS - Performance i Quiet - różniącymi się głównie profilami krzywych wentylatorów. Pierwszy ustawiono bardziej agresywnie, aby maksymalnie obniżyć temperatury podzespołów, natomiast drugi powinien usatysfakcjonować zwolenników ciszy. W każdym przypadku taktowania GPU Boost wynoszą 2845-2900 MHz, dlatego różnice w wydajności okazują się marginalne, aczkolwiek względem modelu Founders Edition notującego średnio 2685 MHz przewaga powinna być widoczna. Pamięci GDDR7 pozostawiono na fabrycznych ustawieniach. Ponieważ GeForce RTX 5080 pozwalają na całkiem przyzwoity overclocking, przynajmniej w świetle obecnych standardów, istotnym elementem układanki będzie potencjał podkręcania. Chociaż startowe taktowania rdzenia okazują się około 8% wyższe od Founders Edition, istnieje szansa na znacznie poprawienie wyjściowego wyniku, bo ostatecznie takie konstrukcje powstają dla entuzjastów lubiących majstrować zegarami. Wystarczy tylko wyłożyć ponad 6900 złotych...